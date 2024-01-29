News and Notes: Brayan Rocchio's Team Wins a Title! ...in Venezuela

Brayan Rocchio went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt while playing shortstop for La Guairia Tiburones as they won the Venezuelan Winter League Championship series.
¡Somos los CAMPEONES de Venezuela!— Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 29, 2024
¡Celebra GUAIRISTA! Los Tiburones de La Guaira son los campeones de la temporada 2023-2024 de la Liga Venezolana de Beisbol Profesional
Lo logramos equipo, siempre #UnidosYMásFuertes pic.twitter.com/GqSQHP33nZ
Chris Rose interviewed Albert Belle
OUT NOW! Legend Albert Belle compares his numbers to Mike Trout’s— Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) January 29, 2024
WATCH: https://t.co/7Dn2Scq194
LISTEN: https://t.co/WV5PIN6MvM pic.twitter.com/rO3MQMeqND
Zack Meisel wrote about Carlos Carrasco's return for the Athletic.
Eno Sarris ranked starting pitchers using his Stuff+ metric for the Athletic. Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Triston McKenzie made the top 100. Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo were in the top 150.
We are nearing some exciting baseball activity
5 days until the Equipment Truck leaves (estimate)— Quincy Wheeler (@QuincyWheeler1) January 29, 2024
15 days until Pitchers and Catchers report
26 days until game 1 of Spring Training
59 days until Season Opener in Oakland
70 days until the Home Opener https://t.co/791H5uiubx
Loading comments...