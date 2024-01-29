News and Notes: Brayan Rocchio's Team Wins a Title! ...in Venezuela

Brayan Rocchio went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt while playing shortstop for La Guairia Tiburones as they won the Venezuelan Winter League Championship series.

¡Somos los CAMPEONES de Venezuela!



¡Celebra GUAIRISTA! Los Tiburones de La Guaira son los campeones de la temporada 2023-2024 de la Liga Venezolana de Beisbol Profesional



Lo logramos equipo, siempre #UnidosYMásFuertes

Chris Rose interviewed Albert Belle

Zack Meisel wrote about Carlos Carrasco's return for the Athletic.

Eno Sarris ranked starting pitchers using his Stuff+ metric for the Athletic. Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Triston McKenzie made the top 100. Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo were in the top 150.

We are nearing some exciting baseball activity