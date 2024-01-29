 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News and Notes: Brayan Rocchio's Team Wins a Title! ...in Venezuela

News and Notes for Monday, January 29th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: AUG 24 Dodgers at Guardians - Game 1 Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brayan Rocchio went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt while playing shortstop for La Guairia Tiburones as they won the Venezuelan Winter League Championship series.

Chris Rose interviewed Albert Belle

Zack Meisel wrote about Carlos Carrasco's return for the Athletic.

Eno Sarris ranked starting pitchers using his Stuff+ metric for the Athletic. Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Triston McKenzie made the top 100. Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo were in the top 150.

We are nearing some exciting baseball activity

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...