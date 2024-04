The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound at 6:10PM EST to try to get another win against the White Sox who will start Mike Soroka.

Here’s the White Sox lineup:

How we line up at Progressive Field: pic.twitter.com/9FQJ08ZHOZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2024

Here’s the Guardians lineup:

Winning six in a row sounds like a neat and fun thing to do.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/6LWtJlu6T9 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 9, 2024

Let’s go, Guardians!