 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Total Eclipse of the Park

Early Highlights from the Experience of the Solar Eclipse at Progressive Field

By Quincy Wheeler
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

If you weren't able to be downtown for the solar eclipse prior to the home opener, several Guardians fans and media personnel on Twitter have you covered.

We've attempted to collect some posts for you below:

Unlike White Sox manager Pedro Grifol:

...Guardians' manager Stephen Vogt found time for this special moment:

Apparently, David Fry is the resident eclipse expert on the Guardians, according to teammate Bo Naylor:

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...