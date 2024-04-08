News and Notes: Happy Home Opener, Cleveland!

Your 7-2 AL Central leading Guardians and the Twins were rained out yesterday, but today we get a solar eclipse and a home baseball game in decent weather.

Triston McKenzie will start against some bum the awful White Sox pull off the streets with first pitch set for 5:10pm. Everyone headed down there, be safe and have fun!

Terry Pluto's home opener piece is here.

Zack Meisel's piece on the Home Opener is here and his wonderful article, again, on Progressive Field memories is here.

Nick Kurtz made some noise yesterday in the race for the 1.1 MLB Draft Pick.

Nick Kurtz with his THIRD home run of the day, and his 8th home run in his last 5 games

I don't think the Guardians are picking a first baseman first overall, but it's still fun to see college accounts tag the Guards:

Around MLB:

Ken Rosenthal is writing about the pitching injury crisis.

Ronel Blanco of the Astros pitched 5 and 2/3rds no-hit innings after his no-hitter in his last appearance.

The Pirates have a little magic going.

The Tigers lost a series to the Athletics.