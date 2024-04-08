 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Happy Home Opener, Cleveland!

News and Notes for Monday, April 8th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Your 7-2 AL Central leading Guardians and the Twins were rained out yesterday, but today we get a solar eclipse and a home baseball game in decent weather.

Triston McKenzie will start against some bum the awful White Sox pull off the streets with first pitch set for 5:10pm. Everyone headed down there, be safe and have fun!

Terry Pluto's home opener piece is here.

Zack Meisel's piece on the Home Opener is here and his wonderful article, again, on Progressive Field memories is here.

Nick Kurtz made some noise yesterday in the race for the 1.1 MLB Draft Pick.

I don't think the Guardians are picking a first baseman first overall, but it's still fun to see college accounts tag the Guards:

Around MLB:

Ken Rosenthal is writing about the pitching injury crisis.

Ronel Blanco of the Astros pitched 5 and 2/3rds no-hit innings after his no-hitter in his last appearance.

The Pirates have a little magic going.

The Tigers lost a series to the Athletics.

