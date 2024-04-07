Cleveland MiLB gets stellar pitching performances from Messick, Mace, Peterson and Wilkinson

Columbus Clippers 5, Omaha Storm Chasers 11

Box Score · Clippers fall to 3-4

Columbus managed 13 hits, but the offense couldn’t keep up with Omaha and its 17 hits, which overpowered the Clippers pitching staff.

Offensively, Johnathan Rodriguez led the way for the Clippers, going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and even an outfield assist. Johnkensy Noel and Kyle Manzardo both went 2-for-5 with a double, Juan Brito went 2-for-5 and Bryan Lavastida went 2-for-3 with a home run, a hit by pitch and a walk.

Myles Straw and Jose Tena both reached base safely twice with a single and walk each while Daniel Schneemann walked twice.

This was the one game in Cleveland’s affiliates where the pitching failed to impress. Starting pitcher Connor Gillispie allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in four innings. The real killing blow came from John Doxakis, who surrendered five more runs on six hits in two innings out of the bullpen.

The lone pitching standout was Tanner Burns, who tossed two shutout innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts, although even he allowed four baserunners in that timespan.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Altoona Curve 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 1-1

Akron got a stellar pitching performance from starting pitcher Tommy Mace. The former second round competitive balance pick tossed 5.0 shutout innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts and a walk.

Outstanding first start to the season for #Guardians RHP prospect Tommy Mace for Double-A Akron vs Altoona. Mace struckout 4 batters over 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just 3 hits.



Line - 5.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO (73 Pitches 47 Strikes)



No audio from Akron live stream over… pic.twitter.com/Q6rAV4E28N — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 6, 2024

Mace was followed by converted starter Ross Carver, who added two more shutout innings of relief with a whopping five strikeouts. After Tyler Thornton struggled with two runs allowed on three walks in 0.2 innings, top relief prospect Andrew Walters came in for a four-out save and proceeded to strike out all four batters he faced to close out the victory.

Interesting takeaways from Andrew Walters' pro debut SAT



1) A 4 out save where he came on in the 8th with a runner on, so he got to work out of the stretch and windup.

2) Featured his slider, but also a splitter that got a whiff

3) 95-99



You can see why CLE started him at AA pic.twitter.com/XGK5gU92Uv — Justin (BSky - jlbaseball) (@JL_Baseball) April 7, 2024

Offensively, leadoff hitter Petey Halpin led the way for Akron, going 3-for-5 at the dish with two runs scored. Top prospects Chase DeLauter and Khalil Watson both went 1-for-3 with a walk while former middle infield prospects Christian Cairo and Yordys Valdes both went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, with Cairo also doubling.

Lake County Captains 0, West Michigan Whitecaps 2 (F/7, G1)

Lake County Captains 3, West Michigan Whitecaps 1 (F/7, G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Captains move to 1-1

In game one, top pitching prospect Parker Messick was a tough-luck loser. He allowed one unearned run in 5.0 innings on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk, but the Captains were shut out.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick looked phenomenal today in his 2024 season debut for (High-A) Lake County striking out 8 over 5.0 innings of work allowing just one unearned run.



Line - 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 0ER 1BB 8SO (76 Pitches 50 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/pioXXsWdpE — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 6, 2024

Cooper Ingle and Jonah Advincula were the lone Lake County players to have base hits, with Advincula also stealing a base.

Austin Peterson kept the elite pitching train rolling in game two of the doubleheader. Peterson allowed one run on three hits with a whopping nine strikeouts and a walk in 5.0 innings of work to earn his first High-A victory.

#Guardians 24yr old RHP prospect Austin Peterson with a terrific 2024 season and (High-A) debut today for Lake County picking up the win over West Michigan allowing just one run & striking out 9 over 5.0 innings of work!



Line - 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 9SO (69 Pitches 49 Strikes)… pic.twitter.com/UZNJkMag1Z — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 7, 2024

Josh Wolf and Magnus Ellerts closed out the win with a scoreless inning of relief each and both recording a pair of strikeouts with a walk.

Offensively in game two, Guy Lipscomb had a monster game, going 1-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in a picture-perfect leadoff hitter performance. Jorge Burgos also was sensational, going 2-for-3 with a double and accounting for all three runs batted in for the Captains.

Angel Zarate also was perfect at the plate, going 1-for-1 with a walk and a hit by pitch while Jose Devers went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks to also reach base safely three times. Alex Mooney went 1-for-3 with a walk to reach safely twice.

Lynchburg Hillcats 0, Down East Wood Ducks 1

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 0-2

In the fourth sensational starting pitching performance of the day, 2023 10th-round pick Matt Wilkinson tossed 5.0 shutout innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine and walking three for the Hillcats.

Wilkinson was followed by 2023 19th-round pick Josh Harlow, who tossed 2.0 perfect innings of relief before Matt Jachec allowed one run in the eighth inning, which was all Down East needed in a 1-0 victory.

Unfortunately, the Lynchburg offense wasn’t up to the task on Saturday, picking up just two hits. Jaison Chourio had one of those hits, also stealing a base. Luis Durango had the other, and also stole a base.