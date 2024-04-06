The Minor League Season is Fully Underway - Game Recaps

Today marked the start for the AA, High A, and Low A affiliates, with AAA already underway. Here’s a recap for the Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate teams:

AAA - Columbus Clippers

Box Score

The Columbus Clippers bested the Omaha Storm Chasers (KC) 8 - 5 bringing the Clippers to a .500 record of 3 wins and 3 losses.

Short stop Daniel Schneemann had another great night with a 2 RBI double in the 4th inning that put the Clippers on the board. DH Micah Pries followed up with a 2 RBI double of his own. The Clippers took the lead from Omaha with a HR off the bat of catcher Dom Nuñez.

DOM NUÑEZ WITH A PUTTING THE CLIPPERS IN THE LEAD#ThisShipRocks⚓️ pic.twitter.com/HyTrYxTHhV — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 5, 2024

Dom Nuñez and outfielder Myles Straw both tacked on RBI doubles to end the scoring on the night. The doubles heavy offense is what Columbus needed to maintain the lead to ultimate victory after pitcher Will Dion gave up 5 runs at the top of the 4th inning.

Players I’m keeping an eye on:

Daniel Schneemann and Dom Nuñez are having a great start to their season in Columbus. Schneemann is sporting a .400 BA and a 1.547 OPS. Nuñez is bringing a .333 BA and 1.233 OPS to this line up. I’m hoping to see their bats stay hot and potentially see more positional flexibility from Schneemann in hopes of him being ready for a call up to Cleveland should the need arise.

AA - Akron Rubber Ducks

Box Score

The Rubber Ducks unfortunately fell to the Altoona Curve (PIT) in their home and season opener. The Ducks took the Curve to 10 innings before being bested by Altoona 4-3.

Akron is 0-1 to start the season.

Outfielder Petey Halpin had himself a multi-hit night going 3 for 5 as the sole contributor to the Akron box score with 3 RBI.

Have an Opening Day @peteyhalpin!!



His third hit and third RBI of the day!



BOT 4: Akron 3 | Altoona 0 pic.twitter.com/y82Z0bOnrn — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 6, 2024

Second baseman Kahlil Watson had a stellar catch in the top of the 8th narrowly avoiding a collision with teammate and shortstop Milan Tolentino.

Fans who are on Chase DeLauter watch may be disappointed to see that he went 0-4. However, the center fielder made contact in every at bat except his last - where he drew a walk. It will be interesting to see how pitchers adjust to him as the top prospect continues to develop as a player.

Players I’m keeping an eye on:

Obviously Chase DeLauter has superstar potential, and I am quite excited to see how he develops in AA and beyond, but Halpin and Watson have my attention as well. Both had impressive springs and are showing similar flashes of offensive prowess and defensive finesse that originally caught my eye.

High A – Lake County Captains

In another disappointing start to the season, the Captains fell to mother nature in their home opener. A weather delay led to the first game of their seasoning being postponed to Saturday as a double header beginning at 4PM.

Lake effect and baseball do not mix.

12:08 pm vs. 12:31 pm



april baseball in ohio .. snow game?? pic.twitter.com/JPAEaa6Iuf — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 5, 2024

Low A – Lynchburg Hillcats

Box Score

Lynchburg fell in their season opener as well. Losing to the Down East Wood Ducks (TEX) 6-7.

Alex Clemmey punched out his first batter on the night in his professional debut, but ultimately gave up 4 H, 5 ER, and 5 K in 3.1 innings pitched.

First baseman Ralphy Valezquez drove in the first run for the Hillcats on a 2-2 sacrifice fly to center field. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk had a productive night with 2 R, 3 H, and 2 RBI in 5 plate appearances.

Center fielder Jason Chourio and third baseman Rafael Ramirez Jr. also notched an RBI each of their own to start the season.

Players I’m keeping an eye on:

I’m not sure anyone reading this particular article would count out a young player in Low A after one appearance but, just in case, don’t count Alex Clemmey out yet.. The 18 year old still has a lot of opportunity for growth as he gets more pro ball experience under his belt coming out of high school. He certainly has a chance to make his name in the infamous Cleveland pitching factory.

Game 1 losses are always disappointing, but only one team can win a game. Tonight’s results haven’t diminished my excitement for the minor league season in the slightest. Here’s to many agendas being pushed and many thrilling games for the young players aiming for the show.