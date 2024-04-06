News and Notes: Guardians Fans Survive Last Scheduled Friday Off Day For the Next Seven Months

Fridays are now for baseball after the Guardians and Twins took the day off after Minnesota’s opener was actually played.

The Guardians will try to win a series at 2:10PM EST with Carlos Carrasco on the bump

Austin Hedges tells Chris Rose about how good Shane Bieber looks.

Austin Hedges doesn’t know how eclipses work:

Hope I didn’t steer hedges wrong https://t.co/4WLcXe9b4y — Chris Rose (@ChrisRose) April 3, 2024

Columbus won a game and the Akron Rubber Ducks and the Lynchburg Hillcats opened their season. After a rainout, the Lake County Captains will open with a double-header today.

The Guardians’ City Connect jerseys will debut on May 17th.

Here’s a mock draft for you.

Meanwhile, Travis Bazzana keeps up a homer bonanza.

Around MLB:

Elbow discomfort for Spencer Strider is such a bummer.

The Rangers maybe still own the Astros, all of a sudden?

The Tigers beat the A’s to go 6-1. But that win doesn’t coun... oh, wait...