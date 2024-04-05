Schneemann has big day, Aleman’s scoreless streak ends as Clippers split doubleheader

Columbus Clippers 3, Omaha Stormchasers 0 (F/7, G1)

Columbus Clippers 4, Omaha Stormchasers 5 (F/7, G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Clippers move to 2-3

Columbus dominated game one thanks to some stellar pitching performances. Ben Lively tossed three scoreless innings in his 2024 debut while Jaime Barria added two scoreless innings to get the win, Eric Sabrowski added a scoreless frame and Tanner Burns picked up the save. No pitcher allowed more than one hit in the shutout victory.

Offensively, Daniel Schneemann was perfect at the plate, going 1-for-1 with two walks and scoring two of Columbus’ runs. Juan Brito walked and was hit by a pitch and Bryan Lavastida went 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch.

In game two, the Clippers only managed three hits, but one of them was a bomb from (you guessed it) Schneemann.

Schneemann finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, raising his OPS to a ridiculous 1.692 to start the season, which is more than double anyone else on the team.

The other big hit that game was from Micah Pries, who tripled, scored a run and knocked in two others. Kyle Manzardo went 0-for-2, but he walked twice.

On the pitching side of the equation, starting pitcher Hunter Stanley allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Mason Hickman was excellent in relief, with no runs allowed in 1.1 frames. Banda also tossed a scoreless inning.

Franco Aleman then attempted to close the game out. He walked the first batter he faced, then struck out the next two before surrendering a 2-run home run to Logan Porter to give up the lead. The Clippers failed to rally and that was all she wrote.