Shane Bieber and Bo Naylor down Mariners to improve to 4-2

Shane Bieber didn’t need much help Tuesday night in Seattle. But he got some anyways. The promising-looking Guardians offense scored him 5 runs.

Two of those runs came When Bo Naylor homered in the 4th. Will Brennan, who is hitting everything hard, singled home a run that inning as well.

Bo and Will had two hits each in the game, to join Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio in that category.

Bieber allowed exactly zero runs, but was relieved by Every Day Eli, who allowed two in just a third of an inning. The Barlow-Beede-Clase firm pitched scoreless ball the rest of the way. It’s hard to overstate how valuable Tyler Beede has been in the first week of action, but saying that he was Commander Vogt’s 8th inning man in the 6th game of the season might sum it up well.

Around baseball