Ralphy Velasquez bashes two home runs, Dayan Frias hits grand slam

Columbus Clippers 2, Louisville Bats 3 (F/10)

Box Score · Clippers fall to 4-6

Columbus didn’t have great offense, but the Clippers still had a chance to win the game, holding a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning.

Unfortunately, Franco Aleman picked up his second blown save of the young season, allowing the tying run to score in the bottom of the ninth, then giving up a walk-off single on the first batter he faced in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Before that, the Clippers got 4 1⁄ 3 innings from rehabbing starter Xzavion Curry, who allowed one run while dancing around five hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Barria, Nic Enright and Anthony Gose were all terrific out of the bullpen, combining to toss 3 2⁄ 3 scoreless frames with four strikeouts and no walks.

Offensively, three Columbus players stood out. Micah Pries was their best hitter by a landslide, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Johnathan Rodriguez and veteran catcher Dom Nunez both also went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles each. Raynel Delgado had a pair of walks to reach base safely twice.

Akron RubberDucks 6, Richmond Flying Squirrels 3

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 4-1

Akron was led by its No. 9 hitter in the lineup, former second round pick Yordys Valdez, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Valdez has impressed to start the season, currently batting .500 with a 1.145 OPS.

Chase DeLauter hit his first extra-base hit of the season, going 1-for-4 with a walk. Petey Halpin continued his hot streak, also going 1-for-4 with a walk.

The big blow of the game came off the bat of Dayan Frias, who bashed a grand slam in the eighth inning to put the RubberDucks in the lead.

For his opening RubberDuck homer, @FriasDayan presents...



A GO-AHEAD GRAND SLAM!



102 mph ↗️ 378 feet



TOP 8 | Akron 5 | Richmond 3 pic.twitter.com/e2e5nCtUkr — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 11, 2024

Catcher Cody Huff also reached base safely twice, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Ryan Webb allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in 3 2⁄ 3 innings. Bradley Hanner did a great job of putting out the fire, stranding a pair of runners and striking out three batters in 1 1⁄ 3 innings out of the bullpen.

Tyler Thornton and Lenny Torres both tossed a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth and ninth innings to earn a hold and save, respectively.

Lynchburg Hillcats 8, Fredericksburg Nationals 14

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 0-5

This one got ugly in a hurry as Lynchburg fell behind 10-0 before the Hillcats ever got a chance to bat.

Starting pitcher Jackson Humphries failed to get anyone out in the first inning, allowing six earned runs on two hits and four walks before he was yanked after throwing 32 pitches. Jake Berry didn’t fare much better, allowing all three inherited runners to score, plus an additional four runs before the first inning was over.

Rorik Maltrud proceeded to make his pro debut out of the bullpen and he was respectable, allowing two runs (one earned) over four innings with five strikeouts. Josh Harlow pitched the final two innings of the game, both scoreless, to help save the rest of the bullpen.

While the pitching situation wasn’t pretty, Lynchburg actually didn’t give up, slowly battling back into the game, but the early 10-run deficit was too much to overcome.

The offensive standout of the game was Cleveland’s first round pick last year, Ralphy Velasquez, who bashed not one, but two home runs while also walking twice. Lynchburg may be struggling, but the still-18-years-old Valasquez is thriving, currently sporting a 1.118 OPS on the young season.

We weren't kidding!



Velazquez promptly swats his 2nd @LynHillcats homer, giving him his first two-HR game as a pro: pic.twitter.com/NDcMUcH66D — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 11, 2024

Manuel Mejias, a 19-year-old Venezuelan catching prospect, also homered, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks while Luis Durango went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.

Angel Genao went 2-for-5 with a double, Juan Benjamin went 1-for-4 with a walk and Tommy Hawk went 2-for-5 in a strong offensive showing.

High-A Lake County’s game against Fort Wayne was rained out and will be made up Saturday.