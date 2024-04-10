Guardians prospects blast off as Brito, Noel, Bracho, Mooney and more hit home runs

Columbus Clippers 13, Louisville Bats 4

Box Score · Clippers improve to 4-5

After over a week of offensive struggles, Columbus brought the thunder Tuesday against Louisville in a 13-run thrashing. Everyone reached base safely, but some had bigger performances than others.

Bryan Lavastida had the most hits, going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored on the day, raising his season OPS to an impressive 1.150.

Juan Brito was massive, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of walks to reach base safely four times, raising his season OPS to a solid .894.

JUAN BRITO AT IT AGAIN WITH A 2 RUN HOMER#ThisShipRocks⚓️ pic.twitter.com/mIwpe1N6X3 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 9, 2024

Brito wasn’t the only one to leave the yard as Jhonkensy Noel doubled and blasted a grand slam and Johnathan Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a homer and two walks.

Kyle Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a walk, Jose Tena walked twice in three plate appearances, Daniel Schneemann went 1-for-4 with a walk and Lorenzo Cedrola went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs batted in.

Starting pitcher Ben Lively allowed three runs on four hits with a strikeout and no walks in 5 1⁄ 3 innings of work. Mason Hickman allowed one run in 1 2⁄ 3 innings and Randy Labaut struck out three in two clean innings to close out the victory.

Akron RubberDucks 2, Richmond Flying Squirrels 1

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 3-1

Akron got outhit 6 to 3, but the RubberDucks got all the offense they needed in the first inning when Aaron Bracho blasted a two-run home run, his first of the young season.

Aaron Bracho



102 mph 371 feet



TOP 1 | Akron 2 | Richmond 0 pic.twitter.com/FxOstv1yel — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) April 9, 2024

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport was sensational, tossing five scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed while striking out six in his season debut. It was one of his best performances since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 class that included Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Aaron Davenport was dazzling making his season and Double-A debut for Akron tonight against Richmond! Davenport struckout six over 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit.



Line - 5.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 6SO (65 Pitches 45 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/gEWwBIQkNY — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 10, 2024

Jack Leftwich also had a scoreless appearance with two scoreless frames and four strikeouts, then Andrew Walters pitched a pair of innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts to make it interesting while earning his second save.

Lake County Captains 7, Fort Wayne TinCaps 2

Box Score · Captains improve to 2-1

Lake County also brought out the bats with a home run derby Tuesday, blasting four home runs overall in a dominant performance.

Outfielder Jonah Advincula continues to impress, going 2-for-5 with with the first home run of his professional career. He has a 1.122 OPS to begin his minor league career.

JONAH ADVINCULA



FIRST CAREER MINOR LEAGUE HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/5yc4K5QhAb — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 10, 2024

Tyresse Turner, Alex Mooney and Jorge Burgos also joined the home run parade, with Mooney also hitting the first bomb of his MiLB career.

MOONEY CLEARED FOR TAKE OFF



Alex Mooney sends one DEEP for his first career homerun in @MiLB pic.twitter.com/Cfc0LKa1KG — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 10, 2024

Other offensive standouts included Maick Collado, who was perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks.

Starting pitcher Trenton Denholm was rock solid, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Allen Hernandez, Jay Driver and Alaska Abney combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Fredericksburg Nationals 15

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 0-4

Things are starting to get ugly in Lynchburg. The Hillcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then allowed 15 runs before scoring two more in the ninth to sandwich an ugly loss.

The good news is Angel Genao has a terrific game, going 3-for-5 with a double. Jaison Chourio also had an impressive game, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base to reach base safely three times.

#Guardians 18yr old switch hitting OF prospect Jaison Chourio reached base 3x tonight (2-4 2R 2B RBI BB SB) for (Low-A) Lynchburg against Fredericksburg.



Chourio's first 3 games:



4-12 2R 2(2B) 2RBI 2BB 2SB .333 AVG .429 OBP .929 OPS#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/5LyvcPZ2hU — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 10, 2024

Ralphy Velasquez went 2-for-5 while Wuilfredo Antunez had a pair of walks for Lynchburg.

Starting pitcher Alonzo Richardson was tattooed for eight runs (six earned) on eight hits with four walks and a pair of strikeouts in three innings. The only pitcher to perform well was Jack Jasiak, a 2022 12th round pick who finished the game out with three scoreless innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts.