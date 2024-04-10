Logan Allen’s struggles put Guardians in hole slightly bigger than they could overcome

Logan Allen’s meatball party put the Guardians in a 5-0 hole before they even batted last night. He would give up no more after that, which allowed the Guardians to claw back to 5-5. But giving up 5 was one too many because the Guardians never scored again.

The score remained 5-5 for a while, until Scott Barlow, who has been subpar, entered the game and gave up a pair of White Sock runs. 7-5 was your final.

Yoan Moncada left the game with an abductor strain. The White Sox don’t have many good players—and all the ones they do have are injured.

The Guardians could be getting some injured players back soon. Sam Hentges, for example, will throw live batting practice on Friday.

around baseball