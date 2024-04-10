Logan Allen’s struggles put Guardians in hole slightly bigger than they could overcome

Logan Allen’s meatball party put the Guardians in a 5-0 hole before they even batted last night. He would give up no more after that, which allowed the Guardians to claw back to 5-5. But giving up 5 was one too many because the Guardians never scored again.
The score remained 5-5 for a while, until Scott Barlow, who has been subpar, entered the game and gave up a pair of White Sock runs. 7-5 was your final.
Yoan Moncada left the game with an abductor strain. The White Sox don’t have many good players—and all the ones they do have are injured.
The Guardians could be getting some injured players back soon. Sam Hentges, for example, will throw live batting practice on Friday.
around baseball
- The Orioles called up Jackson Holliday. Perhaps you’ve heard of him?
- Nick Pivetta was placed on the IL with an elbow strain.
- Josiah Gray was placed on the IL with an elbow strain.
- Trevor Story was placed on the IL with a dislocated shoulder. His season is likely over.
- To extend the confusion we were talking about in a comment section the other day, The new ad on the baselines at Fenway is for BuildSubmarines.com.
