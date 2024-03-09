Ranking the Guardians’ 2024 Promotional Events

Hopefully, you’re planning to come and see some Guardians games at Progressive Field this season. If so, you may be interested in some of the promotional events taking place at games this year.

Below, I’ve attempted to rank the promotional events the Guardians’ have scheduled for 2024 based on my past experiences. It’s certainly a matter of taste, so no worries if you disagree, but hopefully the list will provide some insight for those considering buying tickets.

First, I want to set aside nights meant to celebrate a group of folks because it would be disrepectful to rank any of them above the other. Suffice it to say that it’s fun to be in the ballpark and see people celebrated for being amazing! You can do that at these dates:

Pride Night with Dollar Dog and Fireworks (Pride shirt available with special ticket purchase)- June 21

Disability Awareness Celebration - July 24

Noche Latina Hispanic Heritage Celebration (Noche Latina Cap with special ticket purchase) - September 13

Here’s the rest:

1. Josh Naylor Bobblehead and Shaquille O’Neal postgame Concert (Runner’s cap with special ticket purchase) - June 22nd

Notes: This seems like a very unique experience.

2. Bo Naylor Jersey and Phantom Fireworks - July 20

Notes: I want a jersey of our catcher of the future.

3. Rock ‘n’ Blast Fireworks and Guardians Flag - August 24

Notes: The Rock ‘n’ Blasts are amazing AND you get a flag??

4. Rock ‘n’ Blast Fireworks, Dollar Dogs, Free Shirt - August 23

Notes: As I said, The Rock ‘n’ Blasts are AMAZING

5. Triston McKenzie Bobblehead - July 6

Notes: I’m not a big bobblehead guy but this one will be cool.

6. Opening Day - Magnet Schedule and Car Magnet - April 8

Note: It’s hard to top the Home Opener experience!

7. Jose Ramirez Bobblehead and Phantom Fireworks (Armed Forces Cap with special ticket purchase) - May 18

Notes: Get a statue of the GOAT

8. Andres Gimenez Jersey, Phantom Fireworks - August 31

Notes: A jersey for our platinum gold glover at second and future shortstop!

9. Steven Kwan Star Wars Bobblehead - May 4th (special ticket purchase required)

Notes: If you’re a nerd, this seems like a must!

10. Steven Kwan Jersey - June 1

Notes: This year, the giveaways may be higher quality jerseys than what the players wear!

11. Lightweigh Hoodie - September 14

Notes: Love to go to a game and get a hoodie, few better values.

12. Dollar Dogs, Fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night with 2025 Schedule Poster - September 28

Notes: Fan appreciation night always features a lot of giveaways and the poster is always a great piece of memorabilia.

13. Guardians Hall of Fame Inductee Bobblehead and Ceremony, Phantom Fireworks - August 3

Notes: We don't know the inductee yet (Kipnis, Kluber?) but these are always special events.

14. Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks and Free Shirt Fridays - May 17, May 31, July 3, July 19, August 2 and August 30

Notes: Every dollar dog and fireworks night is a great experience. Yes, the hot dogs are cheap but it’s still a hot dog at the ballpark which is fine cuisine.

15. Kids Fun Days - May 19, June 2, June 23, July 7, July 21 (Slider’s Birthday), August 4, August 23, September 1 (CSU Cap with special ticket purchase), September 29.

Notes: The Guardians do a lot of extra stuff for kids and it's an amazing experience to run the bases with them.

16. Guardians Tote Bag (Juneteenth shirt with special ticket purchase) - June 19

Notes: The tote bags are cool and the occasion is worth it.

17. Beach Towel - July 25

Notes: Nothing like repping the Guardians next time you head to the beach!

18. Belt Bag (Healthcare Night Tumbler with special ticket purchase) - August 14

Notes: I assume this is a fanny pack?

19. Pickleball Paddles or Educator Night Tumbler available with special ticket purchase - June 5

Notes: Not my thing but maybe it is yours

20. Schroeder Bobblehead with special ticket purchase - June 18

21. Peppermint Patty Bobblehead with special ticket purhcase - August 27

Notes: There is someone, somewhere excited about these. I own the full set of Peanuts comics and I have zero interest.

Remember that most giveaways are for the first 10-15K fans, so arrive early and enjoy the pregame festivities. Hope you have a chance to enjoy some fun Guardians' promotions in the season ahead!