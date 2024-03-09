News and Notes: Sun Rises, Jose Ramirez Hits Another Home Run

The Guardians beat the White Sox 2-1 in yesterday’s Spring Training matchup, paced by a home run from Jose Ramirez and an RBI single from Bo Naylor. Juan Brito also had a walk and a double. It took Tanner Bibee two batters to find his command and then he was lights out. Sam Hentges and Franco Aleman looked dominant in their innings of work.

Listening to the broadcast, Guardians play-by-play man Tom Hamilton was effusive in his praise of Hunter Gaddis, so I wonder if he might make the team in a relief role. He also said manager Stephen Vogt said that “Never did I say the (shortstop job) was a two-man competition.” So, that is either manager-speak or the team may be considering options outside of Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio, both of whom went hitless on Friday, but Arias did draw a walk.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com wrote about Shane Bieber’s attempt to add a reliable change-up to his pitch-mix. Also on MLB.com, Mandy Bell wrote a fun article about Austin Hedges and his personality’s impact on a clubhouse.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com gave updates on the shortstop and bullpen competitions. He, and Tom Hamilton, both mentioned Angel Martinez getting work in the outfield, but he hasn’t appeared there in a Spring Training game yet.

Today’s game will be broadcast on the radio and on Bally Sports, so tune in at 3:05 EST to see the Guardians take on the Angels.