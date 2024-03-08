Goals for the Rest of Spring Training

What can the Guardians do in March to make me happy? Let’s ask the important question.

There are 32 days in the Spring Training game calendar and today is day 15, so whoa-oh, we’re (almost) halfway there, whoa-oh, we’re living on Valer-a! Ok, it was the closest sounding name to “prayer” I could think of, bear with me here.

As the seemingly endless Spring Training continues and Tom Hamilton’s golf schedule becomes more and more frantic before he’s forced to return to the balmy shores of Lake Erie, I thought it would be helpful to update our list of things to watch the rest of the way. In this case, I’d like to contextualize it as goals I hope the Guardians will keep in mind the rest of the way before heading to Oakland for March 28th’s opener.

1. Don’t Let Preconceptions Become Predestinations - I don’t care if Gabriel Arias or Brayan Rocchio is the “next-up” in terms of playing shortstop for the Guardians. I hope the team chooses the player who has done the most (not primarily in games) to show that they are ready and determined to get out on the field and help the team win games as Andres Gimenez’s double-play partner. If Arias is the guy, let’s ride. But, if he hasn’t made any adjustments he was asked to make or took the job for granted, don’t hesitate to move to option number two. Same for Rocchio and option number three, be that Jose Tena, Juan Brito or camp sensation Angel Martinez.

2. Don’t Let Service Time Considerations Outweigh Winning Baseball Game Considerations - Look, I do truly think there is a world where Kyle Manzardo could have some useful developing left to do at Columbus. But, not if the team is going to play Deyvison De Los Santos in his place, or DH Will Brennan vs LHP or Ramon Laureano vs RHP in his absence. No. Just no. The division is winnable. Give yourself the best chance, no matter how marginal the improvement, to win it now.

The same goes for firethrowing reliever Franco Aleman. I can see improvements he could make by starting the season in Triple-A... but not at the cost of trying Carlos Carrasco (God love him) or Tyler Bedee in his potential spot in the pen. Don’t surpress a guy’s clock unless it is justified by the performance of the player making the roster ahead of him.

3. Keep Everyone Healthy - I am so close to seeing vintage Shane Bieber and electric Triston McKenzie take the mound in regular season games for my favorite team. Do nothing to jeopardize this. I am so close to seeing my favorite Cleveland player of all time saunter over to man the hot corner of Carnegie and Ontario. Be cautious with him and get him healthy and in Cleveland.

4. Be Bold and Don’t Be Afraid to Offend - Will Myles Straw be upset if he is strictly a defensive replacement and pinch-runner and Tyler Freeman and Estevan Florial are splitting time in centerfield? Who cares? Do it anyway. Heck, demote Straw to Columbus for a bit.

5. Don’t Fill a Bench with Austin Hedges, Deyvison De Los Santos and Myles Straw - All respect to each of these three, but none of them are likely to sniff 80 wRC+. One of them has to go to make this a usable bench for manager Stephen Vogt in his first year. Decide who it is (it won’t - and shouldn’t - be Hedges) and act accordingly.

I’m sure each of us can think of some more goals, and I encourage you to share them in the comments below. As a special treat, I’m going to give my projected 2024 Guardians Opening Day lineup, bench, rotation and pen as of today.

1. Steven Kwan - LF

2. Andres Gimenez - 2B

3. Jose Ramirez - 3B

4. Josh Naylor - 1B

5. David Fry - DH

6. Will Brennan - RF

7. Bo Naylor - C

8. Brayan Rocchio - SS

9. Estevan Florial - CF

Bench:

Myles Straw - OF

Ramon Laureano - OF

Tyler Freeman - IF/OF

Austin Hedges - C

(I see De Los Santos returned to Arizona and Gabriel Arias traded prior to the season).

Rotation: Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen

Bullpen: Ben Lively, Hunter Gaddis, Tim Herrin, Eli Morgan, Nick Sandlin, Sam Hentges, Scott Barlow, Emmanuel Clase.