News and Notes: Guardians Rained Out

The Guardians were rained out in Arizona. In two innings, Shane Bieber allowed 2 hits, a walk and got four strikeouts before the rains, Juan Brito was hit by a pitch, and Estevan Florial had a walk and a single. That’s all I can remember.

The Guardians announced their Spring Breakout roster for the prospect showcase game against the Reds on Saturday, March 16th. I broke down the players we will see there via this article.

look what we have here - THE #SPRINGBREAKOUT GAME



how many former Captains can you count?

➡️ first person comment below wins a surprise(:



more info - https://t.co/fMyJ7VwZub pic.twitter.com/SrpwlAHrFe — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) March 7, 2024

In welcome news, Paul Hoynes reports that Stephen Vogt and his staff are focusing on getting their pitchers to help control the running game, something Guardians hurlers struggled with last season. David Fry and Josh Naylor have caught whatever virus has held Myles Straw out for almost a week. Hoynes and Joe Noga tried to guess the 13 position players who will make Cleveland’s roster on their podcast and came up with Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, Will Brennan, Myles Straw, Estevan Florial and Deyvison De Los Santos on their list.

Anthony Castrovince, filling in on MLB.com for Mandy Bell, wrote about how Shane Bieber is feeling good and ready for 2024.

The most interesting piece of news for me yesterday was that Ben Lively does not have a minor-league option remaining. FanGraphs, MLB Trade Rumors and others had reported he did have an option, but he does not. Given that he is on a major league deal and has looked good so far with his stuff and delivery, I'd imagine that makes him the favorite to make the team as a longman, pushing Carlos Carrasco and others to compete for the middle relief roles remaining. But we will see!

Tanner Bibee will start for Cleveland in their 3:05 EST Spring Training game today.