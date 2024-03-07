News and Notes: Triston McKenzie Has a Good First Outing of the Spring

Triston McKenzie had two scoreless innings in his Spring Debut and was hitting 93 mph with his fastball. Mandy Bell wrote about his strong performance for MLB.com. Tyler Freeman added another two hits including a double, Angel Martinez hit a triple, Kyle Manzardo had another hit, and Chase DeLauter had a hit and a walk. Tim Herrin struck out the side in his scoreless inning of work.

For some reason, Jeff Passan of ESPN, who is usually plugged in on the Guardians, mentioned DeLauter potentially making the Opening Day roster and then manager Stephen Vogt mentioned evaluating whether or not the top prospect would make the roster in a Paul Hoynes column. DeLauter cracking the Opening Day roster would be the most shocking thing Cleveland has ever done and I can’t imagine a scenario where DeLauter is on the 26-man on March 28th, but I guess they really like him.

Paul Hoynes wrote about Joey Cantillo for Cleveland.com. The Hawaiian lefty sounds determined to make an impact on the Guardians this season.

Jason Lloyd of the Athletic wrote about Karl Willis returning as the Guardians pitching coach.

Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal wrote about Daniel Espino’s attempt to return and stay healthy.

In case you missed it, MLB Pipeline released their list of top 30 Guardians prospects, with Chase DeLauter, Kyle Manzardo and Brayan Rocchio as the top three.

Shane Bieber, Anthony Banda, Tyler Bedee and Franco Aleman will all throw for the Guardians in today’s game vs. the Athletics.