Breaking Down the Guardians’ Roster for the Spring Breakout Game

Guardians’ top prospects and Reds’ prospects are headed toward a desert showdown on Saturday, March 16th at 7:05 PM EST.

This winter, MLB announced an exciting new idea where teams’ top prospects would face off vs. each other in a special Spring Training showcase matchup. You can read more about the concept from MLB.com here. Unfortunately, Bally Sports is up their usual shenanigans and will not broadcast the game nor will it be on MLB.TV, at least as far as we know. You will be able to listen to Audio on the MLB app or Guardians’ website. So, we may be following on GameDay and reading reports afterwards but it will still be fun to see what happens when a team of Guardians’ top prospects go up against the best the Reds have to offer.

Let’s take a look at the prospects the Guardians plan to field. Thanks to Jeff Ellis and Justin Lada of Locked On Guardians for providing the list of players. Be sure to follow them on Twitter and to subscribe to their podcast:

2024 Cleveland Guardians Spring Breakout roster



Game is March 16 vs. Cincinnati at 6:05 ET pic.twitter.com/59GrCmHKTf — Locked On Guardians (@LockedGuardians) March 7, 2024

Pitchers:

Alex Clemmey, LHP, 18 years old - Number 9 on MLB Pipeline - Our Matt Dallas wrote an article about Clemmey’s potential for us in 2023 and Clemmey was ranked by CTC users as the 14th best prospect recently, during which time Brian Hemminger provided us a great summary of his skills.

Jackson Humphries, RHP, 19 years old - Number 14 on MLB Pipeline. Humphries had a 4.28 xFIP in Low-A Lynchburg last year with a 9.13/3.04 K/BB/9, not bad numbers for his age. He throws mid 90’s and is another potential starter in the Guardians’ pitching factory assembly line.

Parker Messick, LHP, 23 years old - Number 23 on MLB Pipeline, Messick got a write-up from CTC writer Zach recently. His 4.04 xFIP and 10.38/3.46 K/BB/9 last year at High-A were solid, but he’ll need to break out a little more impressively in 2024 to look like more than a future depth starter for the Guardians.

Give me more guys like Parker Messick. This kid is fun. pic.twitter.com/XvJtGokLfu — Nick Stevens (@NickStevensR) March 6, 2021

Andrew Walters, RHP, 23 years old - Number 27 on MLB Pipeline, Walters was drafted as a pure reliever in 2023 and you can read our Brian Hemminger’s write-up of him here. He has an excellent rising fastball that could see him reach the bigs as early as this coming season.

11 pitches. 3 Ks. 96 98 96. This man Andrew Walters @CanesBaseball



16.2 innings 0ER 31 Ks pic.twitter.com/74VX4IW4EL — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 6, 2022

Will Dion, LHP, 23 years old - Number 28 on MLB Pipeline was ranked number 11 in our recent CTC user Guardians’ prospect poll and Brian Hemminger wrote him up here. Dion is known for his Kershaw-like delivery and has seen a lot of minor-league success so far, despite topping out at around 90 mph with his fastball.

Guardians prospect Will Dion has a 2.14-ERA/10.8-SO9 since being drafted. He modeled his game after Clayton Kershaw pic.twitter.com/CISdMXIQTT — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) March 5, 2024

Justin Campbell, RHP, 23 years old - Number 11 on 2023 FanGraphs’ Guardians list. Campbell was out all of 2023 with an elbow surgery but he's still an exciting prospect who came in 20th on our Guardians' prospect list and was written about by Brian Hemminger.

Doug Nikhazy, RHP, 24 years old - Number 42 on 2023 FanGraphs’ Guardians’ list. Nikhazy has a very fun personality as described in this article. His 11.29 K/9 at Akron in 2023 was excellent but he'll have to get his 6.44 K/9 lowered to avoid eventually being moved to a bullpen role. He tops out around 92 mph but has a good hard slider and a high spin curve he uses to miss bats... and unfortunately strike zones.

Ryan Webb, LHP, 24 years old - Webb actually had a good year at Akron in 2023, with a 3.70 FIP and a 9.11/3.73 K/BB/9. He went to the Arizona Fall League and struck out 14.29 per 9 also. Definitely an oft-overlooked name to watch.

Ryan Webb was my pick for Guardians 2023 Comeback Player of the Year. Recovered from TJ in '21 to pitch 1/2 2022, but had a strong first full year in '23 and led the AFL in Ks.



Age 24 at High-A: 82IP, 23.8 K%, 9.7 BB%, 3.29 ERA/3.70 FIP https://t.co/faEntDaYMg pic.twitter.com/UlEq6204Lv — Justin (BSky - jlbaseball) (@JL_Baseball) December 31, 2023

Catchers:

Bryan Lavastida RH C, 25 years old - At this point, Lavastida is an organizational warrior. He made the roster in 2022 but has been plagued by injuries since. He walks at a steady rate but only had a 75 wRC+ in Columbus last season.

Cooper Ingle, LH C, 22 years old - With a 153 wRC+ at High-A Lake County last season and a 11.6/24.6 K/BB%, we should probably talk more about Ingle than we do. I gather his defense is still a work in progress but I'd like to see him get some aggressive promotion in 2024.

BIG COOP



Cooper Ingle doubles in the bottom of the 6th, Valdes scores! Captains up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/yhP3K73qZZ — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) September 8, 2023

Kody Huff, RH C, 23 years old - Huff has a 104 wRC+ in Low A for the Rockies last season and was voted the top defensive catcher in his league before being traded to Cleveland this offseason in the Cal Quantrill deal. Defense is his calling card, but he has steady 11% walk rate and a modicum of pop that gives him defense-first ML starter ceiling.

Infielders:

Kyle Manzardo LH 1B/DH, 23 years old - Number 2 on MLB Pipeline's Guardians list, Manzardo was the prize in the Aaron Civale deal and Brian Hemminger wrote him up for us recently when he was also ranked 2nd in the system by CTC users.

Kyle Manzardo

89% Z-Contact

112 Max EV

9.8 Barrel%

26% GB%

13.4% BB%

For 2.5 years of Aaron Civale lol

pic.twitter.com/OJk0x6jh1V — cyjobe (@tigersslab) July 31, 2023

Angel Genao Switch-Hitting 2B/SS/3B, 19 years old - Number 12 on MLB Pipeline. Genao is just another of the hordes of solid middle infield prospects Cleveland collects, He had a 110 wRC+ for Lynchburg in 2023 with a 15.5/10.8 K/B% and split his time evenly there between short and third with the occasional start at second thrown in.

Kahlil Watson LH SS/CF, 20 years old - Number 16 on MLB Pipeline, Watson was traded to Cleveland in the Josh Bell deal last summer and hit number 18 on our CTC user top Guardians' prospects list. Brendan wrote a nice article about his potential. Watson has played some CF for the Guardians this Spring also.

This homer by Kahlil Watson was close to needing to be FAA regulated.



388 feet, 105 off the bat. pic.twitter.com/sxRvDQoH80 — Justin (BSky - jlbaseball) (@JL_Baseball) August 14, 2023

Jose Devers RH SS/3B, 20 years old - Number 21 on MLB Pipeline, Devers had a 113 wRC+ in Low-A Lynchburg with a 20.1/10.5 K/BB%. He played shortstop mostly at Lynchburg, but also saw time at third base. Death, taxes and another solid middle infield prospect.

Alex Mooney, RH 2B/SS/3B, 21 years old - Number 22 on MLB Pipeline, Mooney had a bit of a rough start in Lynchburg with only a 47 wRC+, but he ran a 9% walk rate and fly ball and pull rates over 50%. I think he's a sleeper to have a good season as a scrappy middle-infield type.

Rafael Ramirez, Jr. LH SS, 18 years old - Number 25 on MLB Pipeline, Ramirez had K and BB% around 26%, and a 133 wRC+. There are some raw tools to like a lot here. He was one of the youngest bats in the Arizona Complex league.

CJ Kayfus, LH 1B/OF, 22 years old - Kayfus is one of those underrated gems in the Guardians' system. He had a 171 wRC+ at Low-A Lynchburg 15.6/19.3 K/BB% and a .271 ISO. If he proves capable of playing corner outfield and finds a way to lift the ball more often, he's gonna skyrocket on the prospect lists.

The Guardians drafted C.J. Kayfus 93rd overall after a solid career at Miami in 2023



His feel for hitting gives him a solid foundation



( ️: @CanesBaseball)pic.twitter.com/ay2WODIfEu — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 19, 2024

Outfielders:

Chase DeLauter, LH OF, 22 years old - Number 1 on MLB Pipeline, Number 1 on CTC's users' prospect list and number 1 in our hearts, DeLauter was scouted thoroughly by our Brian Hemminger here. He's also looked solid in Spring Training for the Guardians.

The SOUND off Chase DeLauter’s bat.. pic.twitter.com/4KEElZhRPG — ClaseInSession (@ClaseInSession) February 28, 2024

Jaison Chourio Switch-hitting OF, 18 years old - Number 6 on MLB Pipeline, Chourio came in at number 10 on our CTC prospect list where he got a nice write-up as always from Brian Hemminger.

Petey Halpin LH OF, 21 years old - Number 17 on MLB Pipeline and number 18 on CTC users' rankings, Brian wrote about the spunky, speedy centerfielder here.

Jake Fox LH OF, 21 years old - Number 20 on MLB Pipeline, Fox got a write-up from our Zach recently. I appreciate that he's a pulled-fly ball guy, with numbers around 50% for both rates.

The Jake Fox we want. The Jake Fox we need#Guardians no. 8 prospect @Jake_Fox8 sends one to the Cleveland Clinic sign for a @nopec homerun! pic.twitter.com/vrHCuNkqLd — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) July 26, 2023

Joe Lampe LH OF, 23 years old - Number 39 on FanGraphs’ 2023 Guardians List, Lampe had a 94 wRC+ in High-A last season. He doesn't do a lot that excites me but I know a lot of prospect folks see potential for more here.

Notable Omissions:

It is perhaps interesting that Joey Cantillo, Juan Brito and Angel Martinez aren't on this roster. Is that because they have a chance at cracking the Guardians 26-man? Probably not, but it is interesting.

I would be interested in a lineup something like:

1. Jake Fox, CF

2. Chase DeLauter, RF

3. Jaison Chourio, LF

4. Kyle Manzardo, 1B

5. Kahlil Watson, SS

6. C.J. Kayfus, DH

7. Bryan Lavastida, C

8. Angel Genao, 2B

9. José Devers, 3B

And give me Justin Campbell starting because I'm so excited to have him pitching in a game I can observe.