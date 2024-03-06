Who Will Replace Trevor Stephan on Guardians Opening Day?

Spring Training nearly inevitably features a tragedy or two befalling a pitcher’s elbow or shoulder and this year is no exception, with Guardians relievers Trevor Stephan having a bone bruise on his pitching elbow and James Karinchak dealing with shoulder routine.

Stephan was a revelation in 2022, putting up a 2.19 FIP and 11.59/2.34 K/BB/9, establishing himself as the 8th inning guy for the Guardians. This earned the former rule-5 draft pick a five-year extension from the Guardians. Stephan took a step back in 2023, with a 3.56 FIP and a 9.83/3.41 K/BB/9, but hopes were high for the usual volatility of a relief pitcher to swing back in the Guardians’ direction with a return to more of 2022 form for the right-handed hurler. All of that is now put on hold due to the inexorable pitcher-injury grim reaper making his visit at Guardians’ camp to number 37’s locker.

Meanwhile, James Karinchak had an even more difficult 2023, adjusting to the pitch clock and continuing to deal with restrictions that stopped him from using the sunblock and resin combination he was openly using until June 2022. Karinchak declined from a 2.29 FIP to 4.97 FIP and a 14.31 K/9 to 12.31 K/9 to 4.85 BB/9 to 6.46 BB/9 from 2022 to 2023. His fastball went from 8.3 runs above average to -2.9 runs below average. Given that he remained able to strike batters up, the team may have been hoping having an offseason to further adjust to the pitch clock may have helped Karinchak, but the eccentric right-hander will have to continue to round in to shape in a rehab tour in Columbus to start 2023.

The first good news is that the Guardians traded for Scott Barlow in the offseason, as a proven eighth inning option. They also have Sam Hentges who finished the season in 2023 with a line, similar to his 2022 line. One would assume that Nick Sandlin and Eli Morgan will make the team in middle-relief roles, again. When camp began, there was an open role for long-man, but, now the Guardians will need an additional two relievers to step up in the absence of Stephan and Karinchak.

The Guardians are not without options, but, of course, none of them will be proven set-up arms. Let’s take a look at which arms might emerge from the pack and make the Guardians’ Opening Day roster in the next couple weeks:

Tim Herrin: If I told you the Guardians had a lefty pitcher who put up a 3.72 FIP with a 12.26/3.26 K/BB/9 in Columbus, I think you’d sign up for him as a guy to be deployed against a lefty-heavy stretch of an opponent’s lineup late in games. That was Herrin in 2022. Now, he didn’t look great in Cleveland and his numbers declined when he returned to Columbus in 2023, and, so far in Spring Training games, he hasn’t looked notably better. But, he’s also working on throwing his slider more often, which should be an effective weapon to use against both right-handed and left-handed hitters. Given that Herrin is already on the roster and 27 years old, I’ll be shocked if a healthy Herrin isn’t on the Opening Day roster with a chance to show himself to be a reliable option against mostly lefties, moving Hentges to a 7th-8th inning role. Herrin has two options remaining.

Cade Smith: Speaking of players on the 40-man roster, Smith was added this offseason after putting up a 3.79 FIP with 14.61/4.2 K/BB/9 in Triple-A. In three Spring Training innings at the time of this article, he has 12 strikeouts per 9, and hasn’t walked a batter yet, with a 0.94 FIP. Smith would be my bet to take the second spot in the pen to start the year, at age 24 and 9 months, with three minor-league options left.

Hunter Gaddis: I am not sure if the Guardians see Gaddis as someone who should remain a starter or if they are viewing him as more of a longman. The first time through the order in 2023, Gaddis had a 3.44 FIP. We know that Gaddis has trouble not tipping the difference between his fastball and his offspeed. These combinations lead me to think focusing on handling batters for one inning would dramatically increase his effectiveness, so I am ready to see him moved to a relief role. In 4 and 2/3rds innings Spring Training innings so far, Gaddis has an 11.57/1.93 K/BB/9 and a 2.97 FIP. I suspect Herrin and Smith are ahead of Gaddis, but wouldn’t be surprised to see Gaddis competing with the three names next on this list for the Guardians’ long-man role.

Ben Lively: Lively had a 4.26 FIP in relief last year for the Reds and a 3.80 FIP as a reliever first time through the order. Matt Dallas wrote for us about some changes Lively might be making under the Guardians’ guidance to improve his performance. So far, in 4.2 Spring Training innings, Lively has a 3.61 FIP. He also has a minor-league option remaining. Personally, I think the team likely views Lively as a viable starter and will have him start the year in Columbus, but he’s an interesting option in relief as well.

Xzavion Curry: I am a huge Xzavion Curry fan. He seemed to deliver the Guardians reliable innings whenever they were most in need in 2023. He had a 3.68 FIP as a reliever first time through the order in 2023. His strikeout numbers (6.35 K/9) aren’t impressive, so it’s really about the intangibles here, and can he avoid giving up damage on a below average fastball and change to let his above average slider get him the outs the Guardians need. Also, Curry was scouted to have a good curveball, but it has been 2.23 runs below average in the majors; could he find a way to make that pitch a weapon if focusing on it in a purely relief role? Curry has 2 options remaining.

Carlos Carrasco: Carrasco is the heart’s choice for the Guardians’ longman role and I actually think it has a decent chance of coming to fruition. Given that it’s fairly likely the Guardians will have 1-2 folks to put on the 60-Day IL just by the odds of things before Opening Day, adding Carrasco to the roster shouldn’t be too challenging. This gives Carrasco an extended chance to show if he has anything left in the tank and a chance to receive at least one more ovation in Cleveland before he likely hangs up his cleats for good. I hate to be the bearer of bad news however, but Cookie has yet to strikeout a batter in 2.2 innings of Spring Training baseball. He may be completely washed and be bid a fair adieu by the team come March 28th. Luckily, he doesn’t seem the type to hold any hard feelings about it if that’s the choice.

Franco Aleman: In 24 innings with Double-A Akron last year, Aleman put up a 0.98 FIP and a 14.25/1.88 K/BB/9. That’s good, folks. He throws hard (upper 90’s) and offers a gyro slider to keep hitters off the heater. I highly doubt Aleman skips Triple-A and is added to the Opening Day roster, but hopefully he will continue to advance and grow in Triple-A and make a debut in Cleveland before long. Here’s Justin Lada of Locked On Guardians, Next Year in Cleveland and the Guardians of the Future Podcast with some good footage of Aleman in 2023.

RHP Franco Aleman

55IP, 3.10 ERA/2.50 FIP, 36.1 K%, 7.7 BB%



Didn't really start to click until his promotion to Double-A, ending the season using his 97-99 FB and slider to a scoreless streak in his time at Akron. Has some work to do in '24 but put himself on the map. pic.twitter.com/Oe4wCDcGeQ — Justin (BSky - jlbaseball) (@JL_Baseball) December 29, 2023

Tyler Bedee: In four Spring Training innings as of the writing of this article, Bedee has a 13.5/4.5 K/BB/9 and a 2.50 xFIP. Reportedly, Bedee showed a 97 mph fastball in 2023 in Japan. So, while his career 4.46 FIP in 54 major league relief innings isn’t exciting, the potential that the thirty-year old has found an extra gear might make him an interesting guy to take a further look at while Karinchak and Stephan recover for whatever period necessary. He has no options and is here on a minor-league deal, so would need to be added to the active roster to be sure of his remaining here.

Anthony Banda: In four Spring Training innings, Banda has a 1.11 FIP and an 11.25/0 K/BB/9. For his career, the left-hander has a 4.18 FIP vs. left-handed hitters in the majors. His career 8.27/3.92 K/BB/9 and 4.35 FIP in the majors is perfectly fine for a lefty middle-reliever and the average speed of his fastball was the highest of his career (95.4) in 2023. Of the non-Carrasco non-roster invitees, Banda would be the betting favorite for me to make the roster. He would have to be added to the major league roster and has no options remaining. Based on last season’s numbers, Banda’s career groundball rate would be 10th on the Guardians current options of relievers. His sinker continuing to effectively get those grounders is the key for his future success.

Conclusion: I predict the Guardians’ opening day bullpen will be Hunter Gaddis, Anthony Banda, Cade Smith, Eli Morgan, Nick Sandlin, Sam Hentges, Scott Barlow and Emmanuel Clase. I think Trevor Stephan will be put on the 60-day IL and I think the team will swing a small trade (perhaps with Jose Tena or Jhonkensy Noel) to get a position player on the roster if needed.

I also would not be at all surprised (or disappointed) to see Tim Herrin, Carlos Carrasco, Xzavion Curry or Ben Lively on the Opening Day roster. As it stands, I think leaving Lively, Curry and Bedee, if he will stay, to stretch out in Columbus as starters makes sense for the depth the team will need to survive future injuries undoubtedly to occur in the season ahead.