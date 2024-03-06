Will Brennan and Gavin Williams ... will ... Guardians to ... W

Yesterday was a great day for Guardians pitching, especially the bullpen.

Ramon Laureano and Will Brennan carried the offense. Brennan has been on a real tear so far, and Castrovince wrote about how mechanical changes are making this possible.

Gavin Williams is mentioned similarly. He started yesterday’s game and was the only Guardians pitcher to allow a run—one. What a bum. He struck out 5 and walked nobody.

Around baseball