Will Brennan and Gavin Williams ... will ... Guardians to ... W

Yesterday was a great day for Guardians pitching, especially the bullpen.
Ramon Laureano and Will Brennan carried the offense. Brennan has been on a real tear so far, and Castrovince wrote about how mechanical changes are making this possible.
Gavin Williams is mentioned similarly. He started yesterday’s game and was the only Guardians pitcher to allow a run—one. What a bum. He struck out 5 and walked nobody.
Around baseball
- Lucas Giolito likely has significant UCL damage, and could miss the entire 2024 season. And here I thought they’d have to wait until they saw him pitch to realize they wasted their money.
- Justin Verlander is headed for the injured list.
- This is a very informative Fangraphs article about... Fangraphs.
