Some Covering the Corner News: New Interim Siterunner

This is a brief article updating Covering the Corner community members on changes to the site’s administration.

As of March 1st, I, Quincy Wheeler, am taking over as interim siterunner. I want to say a special thank you to Matt Dallas who tried the siterunner hat on for size and did so excellently. He’s on to bigger and better things, but I hope he won’t be a stranger. His knowledge of baseball, especially pitching, is an immense gift to this community. He’ll still be joining me when he can for our Disgusting Baseball podcast and he’ll be finishing up his 75 Years and Counting Series I know we’ve all enjoyed.

Meanwhile, I’ll be taking my turn at the helm and am excited to work with our team of writers, Matt Schlichting, Brian Hemminger, Madelyn, Brendan, Zach, Matt S(2.0), and some folks who will join us along the way, I’m sure.

My goal is that this will be the place to come to get links to all the latest and greatest Guardians news, to get excellent analysis, to get thoughtful and interesting personal reflections on the game, and to enjoy a positive, welcoming and inclusive community of Guardians baseball fans.

I am very grateful for everyone on Covering the Corner who has helped me understand the best ways to interact here as a community member and as a contributor. I began to list you all and realized I was terrified to forget someone. Know I appreciate you all, from our occasional spats to our mutual epiphanies. I am always growing and learning and trying to understand more about the most amazing game ever invented.

Let's have a great season and do our small part to root the Guardians on to a World Series title while showing grace and respect to each other along the way.