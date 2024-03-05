News and Notes: Austin Hedges is a Defensive Wizard

The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner wrote an article about what Austin Hedges brings to a baseball team. From excellent framing to preperation that Triston McKenzie says far exceeds any other catcher, to the rapport and game planning with pitchers that Chris Antonetti highlighted, there’s a reason the Guardians preferred him as their backup over Christian Bethancourt.

Paul Hoynes wrote about Tyler Freeman for Cleveland.com, and it’s clear from manager Stephen Vogt’s comments that he’s currently being seen as a super utility option not the starter in centerfield. So, as I concluded yesterday, he’ll have to win full-time reps there in-season if it happens. In any case, it’s good to read that Freeman believes his late season swings at the plate are here to stay.

Hoynes says Gavin Williams will start today and Triston McKenzie will make his spring debut tomorrow. Fingers crossed that the latter goes well, especially.

Jim Rosenhaus spoke to McKenzie, Estevan Florial and David Fry on this week’s Guardians Weekly podcast.

Cleveland baseball legend Josh Donaldson is hanging up the cleats.