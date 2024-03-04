Tyler Freeman, Centerfielder, Save Us

What if I told you that the Guardians could have a centerfielder who is projected to put up a 107 wRC+ in 2024?

What if I told you he has 82nd percentile sprint speed so he has the potential to handle the toughest position in the outfield well, especially with gold glover Steven Kwan on his right and good defensive right fielder Ramon Laureano (and Will Brennan?) on his left to help?

What if I told you that this centerfielder also put up a .245 ISO after hitting his first major league homer on August 26th of last season, increasing his launch angle by 12 degrees during that time?

What if I told you he strolled into Guardians Training camp this year “in the best shape of his life”?

No pop? pic.twitter.com/YMQHtDRS5L — Brendan the Kahlil Watson Truther (@Cle_Brendan52) January 30, 2024

What if I told you that Tyler Andrew Freeman has already hit a Spring Training home run off a starting pitcher who had a 3.83 FIP last season?

Tyler Freeman got real strong this winter. #GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/6LyDiY71YM — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 3, 2024

Freeman has also actually caught fly balls in Spring Training games, which clearly shows he can adequately handle the position. Right? Well, anyway, for you skeptics, Andre Knott of Bally Sports interviewed Tyler Freeman this Spring about learning the ropes in center:

Tyler Freeman is ready to play anywhere the @CleGuardians put him on the diamond.#ForTheLand | #GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/1sZd4XZ5QH — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) February 28, 2024

Guardians social media is aflame with the belief that Tyler Freeman will displace both common fan punching bag Myles Straw and slow-starter-in-Spring-Training newcomer Estevan Florial for the centerfield job. And, hey, I’m here for the idea. However, in reality, I suspect that Freeman is solidly set in a super utility role for the Guardians where he’ll continue to receive opportunities to seize the centerfield job during the season, while Florial and Straw will receive the lion’s share of at-bat’s there until, oh, at least Memorial Day.

As you continue to watch Spring Training games, I would monitor to see if Freeman starts to get starts in centerfield regularly in the lineup featuring Jose Ramirez. I’d check to see if he is being most often put in the 2nd spot in the lineup. I’d see if he continues to hit the ball hard but also take a walk or two and show he can continue reliably to get hit by pitches without breaking. Even if all that’s true, it’s still Spring Training and in an organization often slow to make drastic changes, I highly doubt Tyler Freeman is the starting centerfielder on Opening Day.

But, it’s Spring. It’s the time to marvel at inches added to biceps and neck, at gazelle-like feats in new environs, and to hope beyond hope that someone other than Steven Kwan is going to give the Guardians both above average defense and above average hitting in an outfield position. It might as well be Tyler Freeman. Here’s hoping!