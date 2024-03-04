News and Notes: Angel Martinez is the Talk of Guardians Camp

Angel Martinez hit another double and continued to be the hot topic of conversation in Guardians’ Spring Training. Jesus Cano of MLB.com wrote about some swing changes Martinez has implemented this Spring.

Recently I did an article looking at the top candidates for the Guardians middle infield job of the future. Because of footage of Martinez working out in the outfield, I had assumed he might be moved there this Spring and didn’t include him. However, his numbers at Double-A compare pretty favorably to both Brayan Rocchio’s and to Juan Brito’s:

Brayan Rocchio in Double-A in his age 21 season - 18.2/8.5 K/BB%, .176 ISO, .301 BABIP, 113 wRC+, 42/37 GB/FB%, 45% Pull Rate, 11.4 Swinging Strike %

Juan Brito in Double-A in his age 21 season - 16/13.5 K/BB%, .168 ISO, .310 BABIP, 125 wRC+, 35.2/44.5 GB/FB%, 53.3% Pull Rate, 8.9 SwStr%

Martinez age 20 and 21 seasons - 18.3/9.8 K/BB%, .167 ISO, .302 BABIP, 113 wRC+, 36/43 GB/FB, 44% Pull Rate, 9.2 Swinging Strike%

Martinez is going to start the season in Columbus but he’s showing that he’s a name to remember for a role in Cleveland in the near future.

The Guardians got swept in split-squad games on Sunday, which really doesn’t mean anything. Along with Martinez, Will Brennan and Tyler Freeman (playing centerfield) got a hit and a stolen base against the Cubs, and Logan Allen looked good in two scoreless innings striking out two and giving up one walk. Xzavion Curry threw three innings of one-run ball, perhaps indicating that he’s being stretched out as a starter. Meanwhile, against the Giants, the Guardians lost 6-5 late, Tanner Bibee, Hunter Gaddis and Sam Hentges all gave up runs but all looked pretty good, Gaddis and Bibee striking out three and Hentges striking out two. Scott Barlow added a scoreless inning. Jose Ramirez hit his first home run of the Spring, Josh Naylor had two hits, David Fry added a double, and Ramon Laureano had two hits and a walk.

Speaking of Laureano, Mandy Bell of MLB.com wrote about manager Stephen Vogt managing his old teammate on the Guardians.

Zack Meisel dove into some of Vogt’s lineup philosophy. Vogt is openly acknowledging (and welcoming) the insight of the team’s analytics group on the lineups, which is good. I also am beginning to wonder if we could see a regular dose of Tyler Freeman in the infield and outfield in the number two spot in the lineup during the regular season.

Jesus Cano of MLB.com wrote a neat piece about catching a Stephen Vogt home run when he was 15 years old.

In other “not sure it means anything at all” news, Estevan Florial is 1 for 13 with 8 strikeouts so far. If he has a great week, no one will remember how these first two weeks went. But, for a player where the main concern is swing-and-miss, it’s not a great start by any measure. Bo Naylor and Myles Straw remain out, back spasms and some kind of virus, respectively, having relegated the two. Hopefully, after today’s day off, both will be able to return to the lineup.

Finally, if anyone wants to help a member of the Covering the Corner community out, newzealandtribe fan is coming into town to see a game and asking for recommendations in a fanpost.