Columbus opens up MiLB season with 8-1 loss

Columbus Clippers 1, St. Paul Saints 8

Box Score · Clippers fall to 0-1

Columbus kicked off Cleveland’s minor league baseball season on Saturday and it was a day to forget.

The offense was held completely in check, managing just one hit until the seventh inning, when Jhonkensy Noel doubled and Daniel Schneemann brought him home with an RBI double of his own.

#Guardians INF prospect Daniel Schneemann drives home the first run of the season for Columbus in the 7th inning vs St. Paul with a double to CF that came off the bat at 106.5 mph!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ry9KbXaYwI — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 31, 2024

Schneemann was the lone Clipper to reach base safely more than once, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.

Top Guardians prospect Kyle Manzardo went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his season debut.

Starting pitcher Will Dion had a rough Triple-A debut, allowing seven runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Tanner Burns allowed another run in an inning of relief. The lone bright spot in the pitching department was Nic Enright striking out the side in his lone inning of work.