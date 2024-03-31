GAME THREAD: Guardians at Athletics, game 4 of 162

The Guardians will send veteran right-hander and fan favorite Carlos Carrasco to the hill to attempt to sweep the Oakland Athletics who are starting right-hander Paul Blackburn.
Here’s the Guardians’ starting lineup:
Sweep on the line. Let's do it.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/BN8STP5912— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 31, 2024
Here’s the Athletics’ starting lineup:
Sunday starters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dBx3aEqkbD— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 31, 2024
Let’s go, Guardians! Happy Easter to all who celebrate. Be respectful toward all others as the annual day of Trans visibility remind us.
