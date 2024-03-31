Guardians and Cade Smith have a Saturday to remember

Guardians 12 “Athletics” 3

Phew. That was a lot! In the best way possible, of course. In the third game of their 4-game voyage to the Coliseum, the Guardians did what they had to do, but did it in extravagant fashion. This game can not be expressed via paragraphs, so here are a couple lists...

The good:

Cade Smith struck out the first batter he faced in his career. And the second. And the third. In all, he struck out 5 in two innings of work!

Andres Gimenez added an RBI triple to his explosive series stats. He also scored 2 runs.

The Guardians stole a million bases against Oakland’s rookie catcher.

He was not rewarded for it because the CF jumped up and robbed him, but Jose Ramirez hit a baseball over the CF wall.

Stephen Vogt saw his opponent go to a RHP and wasted no time using Will Brennan to PH for Ramon Laureano.

Austin Hedges put up more excellent ABs, making pitchers work for outs when he wasn’t driving in runs.

Some David Fry hustle led to a run scoring on an Allen error. The A’s defense has been atrocious to begin the season.

Steven Kwan hit a dinger that traveled 424(!) feet.

Gabriel Arias picked up 2 hits, both off of LHP.

Tyler Beede and Nick Sandlin combined to pitch 3 scoreless innings with 5 K’s.

Tne bad:

Tanner Bibee was wild af, walking 5 batters in his 4 innings of work. He also gave up 6 hits and 3 runs. He fought and scrapped to minimize damage, though, and that is to be commended.

The Twins won.

Around baseball: