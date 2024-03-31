Guardians and Cade Smith have a Saturday to remember

Guardians 12 “Athletics” 3
Phew. That was a lot! In the best way possible, of course. In the third game of their 4-game voyage to the Coliseum, the Guardians did what they had to do, but did it in extravagant fashion. This game can not be expressed via paragraphs, so here are a couple lists...
The good:
- Cade Smith struck out the first batter he faced in his career. And the second. And the third. In all, he struck out 5 in two innings of work!
- Andres Gimenez added an RBI triple to his explosive series stats. He also scored 2 runs.
- The Guardians stole a million bases against Oakland’s rookie catcher.
- He was not rewarded for it because the CF jumped up and robbed him, but Jose Ramirez hit a baseball over the CF wall.
- Stephen Vogt saw his opponent go to a RHP and wasted no time using Will Brennan to PH for Ramon Laureano.
- Austin Hedges put up more excellent ABs, making pitchers work for outs when he wasn’t driving in runs.
- Some David Fry hustle led to a run scoring on an Allen error. The A’s defense has been atrocious to begin the season.
- Steven Kwan hit a dinger that traveled 424(!) feet.
- Gabriel Arias picked up 2 hits, both off of LHP.
- Tyler Beede and Nick Sandlin combined to pitch 3 scoreless innings with 5 K’s.
Tne bad:
- Tanner Bibee was wild af, walking 5 batters in his 4 innings of work. He also gave up 6 hits and 3 runs. He fought and scrapped to minimize damage, though, and that is to be commended.
- The Twins won.
Around baseball:
- Royce Lewis was placed on the IL (quad)
- Sean Murphy was also placed on the IL
- The Orioles killed LA of Anaheim again, this time by a score of 13-4.
- The White Sox scored 6, something they probably won’t do often, but still lost. 7-6 Tigers.
