GAME THREAD: Guardians at Athletics, game 3 of 162

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound vs. the Athletics’ J.P. Sears at 4:07 PM EST today, leading the opening series of the season 2-0.
Here’s Cleveland’s lineup:
All eyes on game 3!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/DK4OU0HWgp— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 30, 2024
Here’s how Oakland has their batters set:
Today's lineup vs. Cleveland - March 30, 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/FYnea3PE16— Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 30, 2024
Let’s go Guardians!
