GAME THREAD: Guardians at Athletics, game 3 of 162

Can the Guardians secure a series win?

By Quincy Wheeler
Cleveland Guardians v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound vs. the Athletics’ J.P. Sears at 4:07 PM EST today, leading the opening series of the season 2-0.

Here’s Cleveland’s lineup:

Here’s how Oakland has their batters set:

Let’s go Guardians!

