N&N: Guardians score 12 runs, also give up a million

People are saying that the Guardians offensive powerhouse was on full display yesterday.

But first, the best news: Shane Bieber was throwing 94 mph fastballs.

Ok, back to the offense, which hit, can you believe it... 5 home runs!

These players homered:

Tyler Freeman

Angel Martínez

Dom Nuñez

Daniel Schneemann

Lorenzo Cedrola

That first one is particularly exciting because Freeman was playing center field while he hit it.

Center fielders, it turns out, can hit home runs.

It wasn’t enough. The Guardians lost 13-12.