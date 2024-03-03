 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

N&N: Guardians score 12 runs, also give up a million

Morning news and notes for March 3

MLB: Spring Training-Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians
Angel M A R TINEZ
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

People are saying that the Guardians offensive powerhouse was on full display yesterday.

But first, the best news: Shane Bieber was throwing 94 mph fastballs.

Ok, back to the offense, which hit, can you believe it... 5 home runs!

These players homered:

That first one is particularly exciting because Freeman was playing center field while he hit it.

Center fielders, it turns out, can hit home runs.

It wasn’t enough. The Guardians lost 13-12.

