Columbus Clippers Announce 2024 Roster

The Columbus Clippers have announced their initial roster for 2024.

Catchers: Dom Nunez and Bryan Lavastida

Analysis: Both players seem set to be purely organizational depth guys, but Lavastida has flashed some hitting potential in the past.

Infielders: Juan Brito, Raynel Delgado, Kyle Manzardo, Jhonkensy Noel, Micah Pries, Daniel Schneemann, and Jose Tena.

Analysis: I’d expect to see Noel, Pries and camp sensation but too-old-to-be-a-prospect Schneemann a good bit in the outfield as well. Meanwhile, Brito, Delgado and Tena will occupy second, third and short, respectively, most nights. Manzardo should be the primary first baseman, but hopefully will only be in Columbus for a short stint before being called up to help the major league team. Brito and Manzardo are the primary two names to watch here. Angel Martinez will start the year on the IL with a bruised toe.

Outfielders: Myles Straw, Johnathan Rodriguez and Lorenzo Cedrola.

Analysis: Hard to imagine an outfield I’m less excited about but hoping that Straw rediscovers his baserunning prowess in Columbus and dreaming on some further hitting development for all slug-no walks Rodriguez. Cedrola is a mildly interesting organizational depth piece. I am excited that the organization was willing to have Straw play in Columbus, that’s a huge plus.

George Valera has a hamstring issue and who knows when he will return, but hopefully soon.

Starting Pitchers: Will Dion, Hunter Stanley, Connor Gillispe, Hunter Stanley, Zak Kent and Adam Oller.

Analysis: This is a concerning rotation. Dion and recent pickup Kent are the most interesting of the bunch. Dion has been dominant at all levels despite topping out with his fastball at around 90 mph. I had guessed the team might move Kent to a relief role but looks like they are going to try to fix the starter’s issue with control and a very hittable fastball for a little bit. Stanley and Gillespe are the kind of shorter starters you hope could be #5 guys if you absolutely need them. Oller... I can’t understand what the Guardians see in him or how they think he can start, but I guess we’ll find out.

Joey Cantillo is on the IL to start the season. The cause is unknown, hopefully something minor.

Bullpen: RHP: Franco Aleman, Tyler Brown, Jaime Barria, Tanner Burns, Nic Enright, Mason Hickman, and Peter Strzelecki. LHP: Jaime Arias, Anthony Banda, John Doxakis, Anthony Gose, Randy Labaut, and Erik Sabrowski.

Analysis: Unlike the rotation, there are some exciting names here. Aleman, Burns, Enright and Strzelecki could impact the major league team very quickly, with Strzelecki having done so on the big league stage in the past. I think Banda’s sinker has potential to work in mostly matchup scenarios, and it’s nice to see hard-throwing, outfield convert Anthony Gose back with the team after missing 2023 with Tommy John surgery. Sabrowski had a decent performance in the Arizona Fall League so there is some reason for optimism there.

Overall Analysis: Aside from Brito, Manzardo, Dion and some interesting bullpen arms, this team seems mostly full of placeholders who will be moved when more interesting bats and arms from Akron and even Lake County emerge. But, I’m excited for Clippers baseball nonetheless and hoping for the best.