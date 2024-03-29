Why You Should Root for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024

Hey, you. Yeah, you. Thinking about getting a little into baseball this year? Living in Cleveland or just wanting a new sports team to love? Let’s talk.

I’d like to suggest your Cleveland Guardians as a good option for you. Let’s talk about some reasons why you should go out shopping for winged-G and diamond C gear.

1. Jose Ramirez is a Delight.

The Guardians’ best player is a 5 foot 9 (probably 7 or 8 if we’re being honest) dynamo who loves Cleveland so much he turned down the chance at earning $100-150 million more in free agency to stay here. And he’s got a no-trade clause so he’s going nowhere until 2029 at the absolute earliest.

He doesn’t start fights but he does finish them:

I present to you: Jose Ramirez rocking Tim Anderson.



Tom Hamilton on the call. pic.twitter.com/hv4kclrs1D — Mitch Spinell (@MitchSpinell) August 6, 2023

He tells Uber drivers he’s a gangster to avoid pointless small talk:

In 2020, he defined the beauty of baseball by just stopping to drink rain in a pandemic shortened season amidst an empty stadium:

Jose Ramirez: Rain Enthousiast pic.twitter.com/awrBXfXp2b — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 10, 2020

He plays Santa Claus to poor kids in the Dominican Republic.

He dominates at Mario Kart as well as baseball. No word on if he’ll enter the Mario Kart hall of fame yet, but he has a real shot at baseball’s hall someday. A penniless kid from Bani, Dominican Republic may be the best Cleveland baseball player of all time someday.

I could go on, but I’ll let you discover more of the joy that is Jose on your own.

2. The Guardians have a new manager, Stephen Vogt, who seems like a gem.

As a player, Vogt was known for hilarious impersonations and singing talent:

mattclapp: Stephen Vogt singing "A Whole New World" ESPN 2 MLB Baseball: Angels at Athletics https://t.co/djyTXDJEvy pic.twitter.com/PXmWOtMqFT — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) April 4, 2017

A"s catcher Stephen Vogt has a pretty great Matt Foley / Chris Farley impression http://t.co/o19aPvyQ2H pic.twitter.com/rlPQ6A30WQ — SB Nation MLB (@SBNationMLB) May 30, 2015

He’s going to be funny, kind and interesting all year long and it seems like everyone who knows him loves him. He also has been sure to go out of his way to mention and promote women in sports, which makes me an immediate fan:

Coaching runs deep in Stephen Vogt's family, and his new role with the Guardians means everything. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/jrwMQm33OP — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 24, 2024

3. It’s a team that is the youngest in baseball and full of guys who know how to have fun.

4. The Guardians are always underdogs. They have a decent shot to make the playoffs by the odds, but are always underdogs to win a title (haven’t done so in 75 years). That makes the eventual triumph that much sweeter when it does happen and the desperation feeling suffusing every moment in every game when the team makes the playoffs is something that has to be experienced as a fan to be understood.

5. Just get to know each player on the roster. Search “Triston McKenzie”, “Shane Bieber,” “Austin Hedges,” “Andres Gimenez” and so many others on social media to see the swell group of guys that are on this team. Find yourself a favorite and live and die with their every appearance. This is one of the most fun group of guys who have donned the Cleveland uniform and I hope the fanbase doesn’t miss out on the opportunity to root them on as they try to break the curse of Rocky Colavito and win honor for Cleveland.

6. Progressive Field is a pretty amazing place to take in a baseball game, especially from June-September. It also has some great, local food options in-stadium.

Beautiful sunset and night here @ Progressive Field #Indians pic.twitter.com/4KLMPU7KhZ — Matt Loede (@MattLoede) August 6, 2020

RIP to Matt Loede, a great writer who has passed on to greener fields.

7. You can go and see future Guardians at three local minor league stadiums - the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, the Akron Rubber Ducks and the Columbus Clippers! Fall in love with the players we’ll all be rooting for someday in Cleveland as soon as you’re able.

8. Mandy Bell for MLB.com and Zack Meisel, especially, at the Athletic offer great coverage of the team, from personalities to statistical analysis.

9. We have a great online community here! So, make yourself an account and join in the conversation with other Guardians fans from around the world. We will be your personal guide through the fun season ahead!