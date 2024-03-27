Logan Allen unexpectedly starting Guardians’ 2nd regular season game

Triston McKenzie appears to be ready for the Mariners, after pitching 6 solid innings last night.

It was announced yesterday that McKenzie would not pitch in the Oakland series. These are the four matchups:

Opening series pitching matchups



Thursday, 10:10pm ET

RHP Shane Bieber vs. LHP Alex Wood



Friday, 9:40pm ET

LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Ross Stripling



Saturday, 4:07pm ET

RHP Tanner Bibee vs. LHP JP Sears



Sunday, 4:07pm ET

RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. RHP Paul Blackburn — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) March 26, 2024

Nick Sandlin fared much worse in Chase Field.

Around baseball