Logan Allen unexpectedly starting Guardians’ 2nd regular season game

Triston McKenzie appears to be ready for the Mariners, after pitching 6 solid innings last night.
It was announced yesterday that McKenzie would not pitch in the Oakland series. These are the four matchups:
Thursday, 10:10pm ET
RHP Shane Bieber vs. LHP Alex Wood
Friday, 9:40pm ET
LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Ross Stripling
Saturday, 4:07pm ET
RHP Tanner Bibee vs. LHP JP Sears
Sunday, 4:07pm ET
RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. RHP Paul Blackburn
Nick Sandlin fared much worse in Chase Field.
Around baseball
- The Diamondbacks got Jordan Montgomery signed at a bargain price. He’ll make $25M for 2024, and the same in 2025 if he starts more than 10 games this season. I did not understand why people expected him to get so much more money than Eduardo Rodriguez—and it ended up that one team said “Why not both?”
- The Orioles signed Tony Kemp, for some unknown reason.
- The Rockies signed Ezequiel Tovar to a 7-year extension worth $84M. Imagine how much Nolan Jones would cost right now.
