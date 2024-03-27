 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Logan Allen unexpectedly starting Guardians’ 2nd regular season game

Morning N&N for March 27

By westbrook
/ new
Cleveland Guardians Photo Day Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Triston McKenzie appears to be ready for the Mariners, after pitching 6 solid innings last night.

It was announced yesterday that McKenzie would not pitch in the Oakland series. These are the four matchups:

Nick Sandlin fared much worse in Chase Field.

Around baseball

  • The Diamondbacks got Jordan Montgomery signed at a bargain price. He’ll make $25M for 2024, and the same in 2025 if he starts more than 10 games this season. I did not understand why people expected him to get so much more money than Eduardo Rodriguez—and it ended up that one team said “Why not both?”
  • The Orioles signed Tony Kemp, for some unknown reason.
  • The Rockies signed Ezequiel Tovar to a 7-year extension worth $84M. Imagine how much Nolan Jones would cost right now.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...