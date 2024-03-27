Covering the Corner Staff Predictions for the 2024 MLB Season

Below, our fabulous group of writers here at Covering the Corner have tried their hands at predicting the 2024 MLB season.

Enjoy reading and let us know your predictions in the comments below.

Brendan:

Guardians Predictions:

Record: 87-75

MVP: Jose Ramirez

Best rookie: Kyle Manzardo

Breakout player: Brayan Rocchio

Key acquisition: Travis Bazzana

AL predictions:

East Winner: Baltimore Orioles

Central Winner: Minnesota Twins

West Winner: Texas Rangers

Wildcards: Yankees, Astros, Guardians

MVP: Juan Soto

Cy Young: Luis Castillo

ROTY: Jackson Holliday

NL predictions:

East Winner: Braves

Central Winner: Pirates

West Winner: Dodgers

Wildcards: Phillies, Mets, Diamondbacks

MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Cy Young: Zac Gallen

ROTY: Paul Skenes

World Series: Orioles over Pirates

What are you most looking foward to with the 2024 Cleveland Guardians? Seeing what Brayan Rocchio can do this year, as well as the rest of our next wave of incoming prospects.

Brian Hemminger:

Guardians Predictions:

Record: 86-78

MVP: Andres Gimenez

Best Rookie: Kyle Manzardo

Breakout Player: Tyler Freeman

Key Acquisition: David Bednar, RP from Pirates

AL Predictions:

East Winner: Yankees

Central Winner: Guardians

West Winner: Mariners

Wildcards: Tampa, Houston, Rangers

MVP: Yordan Alvarez

Cy Young: Luis Castillo

Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford

NL Predictions:

East Winner: Braves

Central Winner: Reds

West Winner: Dodgers

Wildcards: Diamondbacks, Phillies, Mets

MVP: Bryce Harper

Cy Young: Spencer Strider

Rookie of the Year: Jackson Choirio

Word Series: Dodgers over Yankees

What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? I'm most looking forward to seeing Cleveland's young core develop, particularly finally seeing if any outfielders can stand out and the rotation can take the next step. I'm excited to see who takes the reigns of the middle infield. If it's not Rocchio or Arias, maybe it'll be Tena, Martinez or Brito. I also can't wait for the bash brothers Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter to make their MLB debuts.

Madelyn:

Guardians Predictions:

Record: 88-74

MVP: José Ramírez

Best Rookie: Chase DeLauter

Breakout Player: Bo Naylor

Key Acquisition: Not necessarily a trade, but I think that the Guardians will continue the Daniel Schneeman experiment that they began on Saturday. When they call him up they will give him some chances in the outfield and it’ll work.

AL Predictions:

East Winner: Baltimore Orioles

Central Winner: Cleveland Guardians

West Winner: Houston Astros

Wildcards: New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays

MVP: Marcus Semien

Cy Young: George Kirby

Rookie of the Year: Junior Caminero (crying)

NL Predictions:

East Winner: Atlanta Braves

Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers

West Winner: LA Dodgers

Wildcards: Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins

MVP: Corbin Carroll

Cy Young: Spencer Strider

Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison

World Series: Arizona Diamondbacks over Houston Astros

What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? I’m most looking forward to the 2022 vibes returning. With Austin Hedges back, the core of the team being the young kids, and a not-unsuccessful Spring Training behind us, I think we have most of the ingredients to contend. Not only will we contend, but it will be fun. That’s more important to me than always winning, so I’m excited to see how it plays out. Especially with a young, new manager that gets along so well with the players.

Matt Seese:

Guardians Predictions:

Record: 81-81

MVP: Jose Ramirez

Best Rookie: Kyle Manzardo

Breakout Player: Gavin Williams

Key Acquisition: Guardians trade Clase at deadline

AL Predictions:

East Winner: Baltimore

Central Winner: Minnesota

West Winner: Houston

Wildcards: Texas, NYY, Detroit

MVP: Mike Trout

Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford

NL Predictions:

East Winner: Atlanta

Central Winner: Chicago

West Winner: LA Dodgers

Wildcards: NYM, Phillies, Giants

MVP: Mookie Betts

Cy Young: Chris Sale

Rookie of the Year: Jung Hoo Lee

World Series: Dodgers over Astros in 6

What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? Last season was incredibly frustrating. Between free agent acquisitions that were gone by July and Amed still sucking up reps at shortstop, it felt like this organization was stuck. Now, it feels as if there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. With rookies Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter having excellent winter and spring ball performances, the future is just around the corner. I really want to see who, if anyone, breaks out in center field. It’s been a sore spot for too long in this team’s recent history, and the race there feels wide open. I also want to see if Gavin Williams can stay at full health and get rolling this season. His mechanics seem to be much more consistent, and I think he has All Star upside in 2024.

Quincy:

Guardians Predictions:

Record: 87-75

MVP: José Ramírez

Best Rookie: Kyle Manzardo

Breakout Player: Bo Naylor

Key Acquisition: If they fall out of contention, Bieber for sure gets traded for probably a 21 year old arm they like and hopefully a 45 FV bat. But, in my prediction, I think they add a Tanner Scott to the pen.

AL Predictions:

East: Blue Jays

Central: Guardians

West: Mariners

Wildcards: Rangers, Orioles, Twins

MVP: Juan Soto

Cy Young: George Kirby

Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter

NL Predictions:

East: Braves

Central: Cubs

West: Dodgers

Wildcards: Phillies, Padres, Giants

MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr

Cy Young: Justin Steele

Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison

World Series: Padres over Mariners

What are you most looking forward to in the Guardians 2024 Season? I am most looking forward to another year of watching my all-time favorite Guardian, José Ramírez, getting to know new manager Stephen Vogt and his staff who seem amazing, and maybe getting aggressive with promotions of guys like Chase DeLauter, Juan Brito and Andrew Walters. Oh, and all the hype for having the number 1 draft pick! There's a lot to look forward to.

westbrook:

Guardians Predictions:

Record: 85-77

MVP: Shane Bieber

Best Rookie: Chase DeLauter

Breakout Player: Will Brennan

Key Acquisition: Cal Quantrill

AL Predictions:

East Winner: Rays

Central Winner: Guardians

West Winner: Astros

Wild Cards: Yankees, Orioles, Blue Jays

MVP: Yordan

Cy Young: C.Burnes

Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter

NL Predictions:

East Winner: Braves

Central Winner: Cubs

West Winner: Dodgers

Wildcards: DBacks, Phillies, Padres

NL MVP: Acuna

NL Cy Young: Strider

NL Rookie of the Year: Imanaga

World Series; I have no clue, so let’s #manifest Guardians over Braves

What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? Player usage that actually makes sense—in two major ways. (1) Seeing our young hitters actually play when they’re on the 26-man roster. The Yandy Diazees, Nolan Joneses and Will Bensons of the world can try to break out in Cleveland instead of riding the bench behind the Mike Aviles/Kole Calhoun/Cam Gallagher-types. (2) Platoons. The former manager seemingly forgot how to platoon players the longer he was here. Is it a hot take to say that nobody will miss Terry Francona by July?

Zach:

Guardians Predictions:

Record: 80-82

MVP: José Ramirez

Rookie: Chase DeLauter

Breakout Player: Bo Naylor

Key acquisition: none

AL Predictions:

AL East: Orioles

AL Central: Twins

AL West: Rangers

Wildcards: Yankees, Blue Jays, Astros

MVP: Aaron Judge

Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford

NL Predictions:

NL East: Braves

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

Wildcards: Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks

MVP: Mookie Betts

Cy Young: Spencer Strider

Rookie of the Year: Jung Hoo Lee

World Series Prediction: Braves 4-2 over Rangers

What are you most looking foward to with the 2024 Cleveland Guardians? I am most looking forward to finally seeing what we have with our young guys. We spent so much time blocking our young prospects with band-aid type veteran players that had no future here. It’s truly the most excited I’ve ever been for a baseball season.

Last Year’s Results: We’ve had a lot of staff turnover so no doubt our predictions will be more accurate this season, as last season, none of us had the Rangers even making the playoffs and only Quincy had the Diamondbacks making the playoffs. Meanwhile, only westbrook and Chris Davies had the Twins besting the Guardians for the division in 2023.

Your turn! Copy and paste the follow template to let us know how you see the 2024 season unfolding in the comments below:

