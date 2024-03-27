Covering the Corner Staff Predictions for the 2024 MLB Season

Below, our fabulous group of writers here at Covering the Corner have tried their hands at predicting the 2024 MLB season.
Brendan:
Guardians Predictions:
Record: 87-75
MVP: Jose Ramirez
Best rookie: Kyle Manzardo
Breakout player: Brayan Rocchio
Key acquisition: Travis Bazzana
AL predictions:
East Winner: Baltimore Orioles
Central Winner: Minnesota Twins
West Winner: Texas Rangers
Wildcards: Yankees, Astros, Guardians
MVP: Juan Soto
Cy Young: Luis Castillo
ROTY: Jackson Holliday
NL predictions:
East Winner: Braves
Central Winner: Pirates
West Winner: Dodgers
Wildcards: Phillies, Mets, Diamondbacks
MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Cy Young: Zac Gallen
ROTY: Paul Skenes
World Series: Orioles over Pirates
What are you most looking foward to with the 2024 Cleveland Guardians? Seeing what Brayan Rocchio can do this year, as well as the rest of our next wave of incoming prospects.
Brian Hemminger:
Guardians Predictions:
Record: 86-78
MVP: Andres Gimenez
Best Rookie: Kyle Manzardo
Breakout Player: Tyler Freeman
Key Acquisition: David Bednar, RP from Pirates
AL Predictions:
East Winner: Yankees
Central Winner: Guardians
West Winner: Mariners
Wildcards: Tampa, Houston, Rangers
MVP: Yordan Alvarez
Cy Young: Luis Castillo
Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford
NL Predictions:
East Winner: Braves
Central Winner: Reds
West Winner: Dodgers
Wildcards: Diamondbacks, Phillies, Mets
MVP: Bryce Harper
Cy Young: Spencer Strider
Rookie of the Year: Jackson Choirio
Word Series: Dodgers over Yankees
What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? I'm most looking forward to seeing Cleveland's young core develop, particularly finally seeing if any outfielders can stand out and the rotation can take the next step. I'm excited to see who takes the reigns of the middle infield. If it's not Rocchio or Arias, maybe it'll be Tena, Martinez or Brito. I also can't wait for the bash brothers Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter to make their MLB debuts.
Madelyn:
Guardians Predictions:
Record: 88-74
MVP: José Ramírez
Best Rookie: Chase DeLauter
Breakout Player: Bo Naylor
Key Acquisition: Not necessarily a trade, but I think that the Guardians will continue the Daniel Schneeman experiment that they began on Saturday. When they call him up they will give him some chances in the outfield and it’ll work.
AL Predictions:
East Winner: Baltimore Orioles
Central Winner: Cleveland Guardians
West Winner: Houston Astros
Wildcards: New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays
MVP: Marcus Semien
Cy Young: George Kirby
Rookie of the Year: Junior Caminero (crying)
NL Predictions:
East Winner: Atlanta Braves
Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers
West Winner: LA Dodgers
Wildcards: Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins
MVP: Corbin Carroll
Cy Young: Spencer Strider
Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison
World Series: Arizona Diamondbacks over Houston Astros
What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? I’m most looking forward to the 2022 vibes returning. With Austin Hedges back, the core of the team being the young kids, and a not-unsuccessful Spring Training behind us, I think we have most of the ingredients to contend. Not only will we contend, but it will be fun. That’s more important to me than always winning, so I’m excited to see how it plays out. Especially with a young, new manager that gets along so well with the players.
Matt Seese:
Guardians Predictions:
Record: 81-81
MVP: Jose Ramirez
Best Rookie: Kyle Manzardo
Breakout Player: Gavin Williams
Key Acquisition: Guardians trade Clase at deadline
AL Predictions:
East Winner: Baltimore
Central Winner: Minnesota
West Winner: Houston
Wildcards: Texas, NYY, Detroit
MVP: Mike Trout
Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford
NL Predictions:
East Winner: Atlanta
Central Winner: Chicago
West Winner: LA Dodgers
Wildcards: NYM, Phillies, Giants
MVP: Mookie Betts
Cy Young: Chris Sale
Rookie of the Year: Jung Hoo Lee
World Series: Dodgers over Astros in 6
What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? Last season was incredibly frustrating. Between free agent acquisitions that were gone by July and Amed still sucking up reps at shortstop, it felt like this organization was stuck. Now, it feels as if there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. With rookies Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter having excellent winter and spring ball performances, the future is just around the corner. I really want to see who, if anyone, breaks out in center field. It’s been a sore spot for too long in this team’s recent history, and the race there feels wide open. I also want to see if Gavin Williams can stay at full health and get rolling this season. His mechanics seem to be much more consistent, and I think he has All Star upside in 2024.
Quincy:
Guardians Predictions:
Record: 87-75
MVP: José Ramírez
Best Rookie: Kyle Manzardo
Breakout Player: Bo Naylor
Key Acquisition: If they fall out of contention, Bieber for sure gets traded for probably a 21 year old arm they like and hopefully a 45 FV bat. But, in my prediction, I think they add a Tanner Scott to the pen.
AL Predictions:
East: Blue Jays
Central: Guardians
West: Mariners
Wildcards: Rangers, Orioles, Twins
MVP: Juan Soto
Cy Young: George Kirby
Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter
NL Predictions:
East: Braves
Central: Cubs
West: Dodgers
Wildcards: Phillies, Padres, Giants
MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr
Cy Young: Justin Steele
Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison
World Series: Padres over Mariners
What are you most looking forward to in the Guardians 2024 Season? I am most looking forward to another year of watching my all-time favorite Guardian, José Ramírez, getting to know new manager Stephen Vogt and his staff who seem amazing, and maybe getting aggressive with promotions of guys like Chase DeLauter, Juan Brito and Andrew Walters. Oh, and all the hype for having the number 1 draft pick! There's a lot to look forward to.
westbrook:
Guardians Predictions:
Record: 85-77
MVP: Shane Bieber
Best Rookie: Chase DeLauter
Breakout Player: Will Brennan
Key Acquisition: Cal Quantrill
AL Predictions:
East Winner: Rays
Central Winner: Guardians
West Winner: Astros
Wild Cards: Yankees, Orioles, Blue Jays
MVP: Yordan
Cy Young: C.Burnes
Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter
NL Predictions:
East Winner: Braves
Central Winner: Cubs
West Winner: Dodgers
Wildcards: DBacks, Phillies, Padres
NL MVP: Acuna
NL Cy Young: Strider
NL Rookie of the Year: Imanaga
World Series; I have no clue, so let’s #manifest Guardians over Braves
What are you most looking forward to in the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season? Player usage that actually makes sense—in two major ways. (1) Seeing our young hitters actually play when they’re on the 26-man roster. The Yandy Diazees, Nolan Joneses and Will Bensons of the world can try to break out in Cleveland instead of riding the bench behind the Mike Aviles/Kole Calhoun/Cam Gallagher-types. (2) Platoons. The former manager seemingly forgot how to platoon players the longer he was here. Is it a hot take to say that nobody will miss Terry Francona by July?
Zach:
Guardians Predictions:
Record: 80-82
MVP: José Ramirez
Rookie: Chase DeLauter
Breakout Player: Bo Naylor
Key acquisition: none
AL Predictions:
AL East: Orioles
AL Central: Twins
AL West: Rangers
Wildcards: Yankees, Blue Jays, Astros
MVP: Aaron Judge
Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford
NL Predictions:
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
Wildcards: Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks
MVP: Mookie Betts
Cy Young: Spencer Strider
Rookie of the Year: Jung Hoo Lee
World Series Prediction: Braves 4-2 over Rangers
What are you most looking foward to with the 2024 Cleveland Guardians? I am most looking forward to finally seeing what we have with our young guys. We spent so much time blocking our young prospects with band-aid type veteran players that had no future here. It’s truly the most excited I’ve ever been for a baseball season.
Last Year’s Results: We’ve had a lot of staff turnover so no doubt our predictions will be more accurate this season, as last season, none of us had the Rangers even making the playoffs and only Quincy had the Diamondbacks making the playoffs. Meanwhile, only westbrook and Chris Davies had the Twins besting the Guardians for the division in 2023.
