News and Notes: One More Spring Training Game Left

The Guardians played their penultimate Spring Training game until it was called off by rain (in a domed stadium?) and lost 6-0 in six innings. I’ll be honest, Spring Training games are pretty meaningless but LATE Spring Training games are especially so. All we can ask is that everyone survive these last two games healthy. Andres Gimenez got a couple hits and Tyler Freeman got a double and Eli Morgan had a scoreless inning. Good for me,

The Guardians wrap up their exhibition slate today at 3:40PM EST against the Diamondbacks as we see how many pitches Triston McKenzie will throw in his final tune-up before the season. Then, they are off to Oakland for Opening Day on Thursday!

Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes wrote about expectations for Myles Straw this season, now that he has apparently made his way to Columbus.

MLB.com’s Mandy Bell wrote an incredibly entertaining article about what Guardians’ players and coaches tell their Uber drivers. The pull quote from Jose Ramirez was especially good.

Jose Ramirez - "I'm a gangster" https://t.co/D3GlQC8rAH — Austin Hedges Truther (@mlbfeeelit) March 26, 2024

The Athletic’s Zack Meisel wrote on how managers deal with delivering good and bad news this time of year.

Willie Hood of Next Year in Cleveland offered his list of top MLB draft prospects on Twitter. I know some of you don’t use Twitter, salute to you, but if you google Willie’s @ below, you should be able to see these tweets if you’re interested:

Here are my top 10 prospects for the 2024 draft.

1. Travis Bazzana- projection to CF. He has a plus hit tool, & raw power & above-average speed. He's a gamer, dirtbag, high work ethic polished player. He's a pros pro-type. Polished, safest pick, up before June 2025. — Willie Hood (@WillHoo99) March 25, 2024

Be sure also to check out Justin Lada’s excellent series on Guardians’ prospects for Next Year in Cleveland.