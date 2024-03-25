What to Expect from Covering the Corner This Season

Whether you’re new to the site or have been here from its inception, we welcome you here and hope you’ll make this your first stop every day and last visit to share your thoughts on Guardians’ baseball.

Beginning on Thursday, March 28th, you can expect at least three posts every day from Covering the Corner. These posts will include, as circumstances allow:

- A News and Notes Column: Summarizing the main Guardians news items from the day including a brief recap of the previous days Guardians game(s) and any prominent MLB stories. We will also provide updates here on the most prominent candidates for the Guardians number one draft pick this summer.

- A Game-Thread: This post will provide the lineups for that day’s game and a place for you to comment as the game is going on, discussing what happens with other Cleveland fans.

- Minor-League Wrap-Ups: When the minor leagues start, we will summarize every previous day’s games and give you highlights from players and happenings of note in them.

- Series Preview Articles: We will post a series preview article looking at each upcoming series for the Guardians on either the day the series begins or the day prior.

- Analysis Articles: Our team of writers will provide you two-three analysis pieces every week looking at something affecting the Guardians players or team and helping you understand statistical and interpersonal dynamics at play. This will include a daily article of Monday positives from the previous week written by Out of Context Baseball (Madelyn, @contextbaseball on Twitter). We encourage you to share your thoughts and reactions with our writers in the comments and they will respond as they are able.

- Be sure also to follow the Disgusting Baseball Podcast on your preferred podcast platform to hear from Covering the Corner writers and friends in a pod that will appear once or twice a week throughout the season.

For no one writing for Covering the Corner is this site anywhere close to their main job or responsibility, so please be patient and understanding as we strive to uphold site standards and provide you great coverage of the team.

We will continue to promote folks like Zack Meisel of the Athletic and Meisel and T.J. Zuppe on the Selby is Godcast, Mandy Bell of MLB.com/guardians as the best coverage of the Guardians, as well as folks like Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis of Locked on Guardians, the good folks at Cleveland.com, Waiting for Next Year, Everyone Hates Cleveland, and Next Year in Cleveland/Guardians of the Future, the good folks at GuardsCast as well as all the great Guardians’ Twitter accounts out there.

We just hope we can be part of making your experience of Guardians baseball in 2024 enjoyable and give you the best place to discuss the team with other passionate fans online. So, if you’ve been a “lurker”, jump in and comment! If you’re a long-time commenter, keep it going and let’s have a great year together!