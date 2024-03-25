News and Notes: Real Baseball Starts This Week

The Guardians have two more Spring Training Games at Chase Field at 9:40PM EST today with Tyler Beede starting and 3:40PM EST with Triston McKenzie on the bump tomorrow before they head to Oakland for the Season Opener on Thursday!

I want to shout out our “scout with boots on the ground” TexasTribe who reported that Beede has been throwing 97 mph with his fastball this spring, and offspeed in the 70 mph range. If he’s got that kind of mix under control and release points and tunneling matched up, it’s easy to understand why he made the roster.

Take a gander at the 10-day forecast in Oakland... looks like Friday’s game might get pushed to Saturday night to me.

The Guardians won a slugfest 10-7 against the Reds yesterday. Logan Allen was the victim of some bad defense and bad luck, but he also didn’t pitch particularly well for whatever that’s worth. Emmanuel Clase looked good striking out two in a scoreless inning and Lenny Torres Jr. again dominated the competition in the 9th inning with two K’s. Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez homered:

So did Daniel Schneemann who reportedly has made himself into a Vogt favorite in camp.

Guardians continue to add to their lead in the ninth!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/z2vJuQ7Xa7 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 24, 2024

Schneemann has had a very good spring, to be sure. Aside from Ramirez and Gimenez, each of Will Brennan and David Fry also had two hits, Gabriel Arias had a triple and a walk, and Estevan Florial had a well-struck double (but got picked off second). Florial has definitely been putting up better at-bats as camp goes on, so hopefully he is poor start to Spring was just the normal early struggles players can go through. Don’t miss the Athletic’s Zack Meisel’s column on the Opening Day roster decisions.

Chris Antonetti and Myles Straw were shown sitting next to each other in the stands, as it was announced that the centerfielder had cleared waivers as expected and accepted his assignment to Columbus.

Stephen Vogt talked coaching with Andre Knott. I appreciate that twice now I’ve heard Vogt shoutout women in sports and women’s athletics without being prompted, which is important as a prominent manager uses his platform to remind listeners that women have just as much of a place in MLB as anyone

Coaching runs deep in Stephen Vogt's family, and his new role with the Guardians means everything. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/jrwMQm33OP — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 24, 2024

Vogt also talked to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland dot com about delivering good and bad news to players as roster decisions were made. He got to inform Carlos Carrasco that he would be the team’s fifth starter to begin the year, which is special news no matter how the appearance turns out.

A very entertaining video of Travis Bazzana of Oregon State hitting his fourth leadoff home run in four straight games:

If you need reason to get excited Bazzana as a person as well as a player the Guardians could select first overall, read this article.

It was also a very good weekend for Georgia’s Charlie Condon as the competition for first overall pick consideration continues to be stiff

A ✌️-shot blast to put the Dawgs on the board!@CharlieCondon14 hits his NCAA-leading 16th home run of the season.



Bottom 3️⃣

3

2



https://t.co/viK9DrCWzD (SECN+)

https://t.co/aYzIWJt6Ri

https://t.co/IgXXk7mJoI#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fZ1QCqXSUw — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) March 23, 2024

And, despite whiplash from the Daniel Espino experience, you can’t ignore Chase Burns, either: