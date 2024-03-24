Deyvison De Los Santos cleared waivers and is officially back in the DBacks system

The Guardians nearly finalized their roster on Saturday, and it does not include lightning rod Deyvison De Los Santos. And no, he is not going to another team on waivers. He already cleared and is the “property” of the Diamondbacks.

Rule 5 pick Deyvison De Los Santos did not make the Guardians roster, cleared waivers and has been returned to the Diamondbacks. He'll be back at Salt River tomorrow. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) March 23, 2024

But don’t stop your scheming quite yet—the Guardians could still trade for him later. (And not have to roster him.)

Ya know how I mentioned that the roster is nearly finalized? Quincy already wrote about all this but it’s not final only because it’s been reported that Cade Smith could be replaced by an external pitcher. Personally, I think Tim Herrin should be the one on thinnest ice, but whatever.

After all this news broke, the Guardians went out and spanked another 2023 champion. Friday, they got the AL champion; Saturday they beat the NL champion. They have been on quite the tear to get back to .500 in Cactus action.