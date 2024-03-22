News and Notes: Guardians Beat Royals B-Team

The Guardians played a B-squad from the Royals yesterday and won 8-5. Carlos Carrasco gave up two hits, one walk and one earned run in six innings, and striking out four. Lenny Torres Jr has been blowing guys away in the ninth, but it’s mostly his fastball which is upper 90’s. He still needs a solid secondary. But, still, fun to see. Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, Bo Naylor, Will Brennan and Gabriel Arias each had two hits, and Jose Ramirez added a home run. Myles Straw went 1 for 4 with 2 strikeouts, no doubt continuing to convince everyone I’ve seen say he deserves another shot at starting in centerfield that his .854 Spring OPS means he’s a changed hitter.

Needless to say, I’m not buying it. One start a week in a defensive replacement and pinch-runner role ONLY for me.

Matt Dallas and I released the latest Disgusting Baseball podcast discussing who the 2024 Cleveland Guardians are likely to be.

MLB.com’s Mandy Bell wrote about the remaining position battles to be solved in the week remaining prior to Opening Day.

Jose Ramirez is still the most valuable third baseman headed into the season.

Travis Bazzana is still impressing