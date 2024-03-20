Shane Bieber to face Alex Wood on Opening Day

Everyone expected Shane Bieber to be traded in the offseason. This would have been stupid! Instead, he’s throwing hard and has been named the Guardians’ opening Day starter. He’ll be opposed by Oakland’s Alex Wood.

Neither of yesterday’s Guardians SPs pitched Bieberesque, though. Logan Allen and Jamie Barria both gave up 3 earned runs, but with dramatically different surrounding numbers. The team’s hitting was better than the pitching, as odd as that is to type...

Just another day for Chase DeLauter, who homered again, and smoked everything hard.

Other

Yesterday

Happenings:

In South Korea, the Dodgers and Padres prepared to play a game, which is either underway or complete by the time you’re reading this.

Minor League Camp got 2 new members, after Tanner Burns and Tyler Zuber were sent down. No surprises there.