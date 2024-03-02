News and Notes: Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez Hit Doubles

The Guardians lost late to the Dodgers, 6-4. It was another lackluster offensive showing, but Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez hit doubles off a Quad-A pitcher for the Dodgers, for what that’s worth. David Fry also had a hard hit 2-run single (again, off a Quad-A pitcher). Carlos Carrasco looked fine, Cade Smith looked good, and Tyler Beede gave up some hits but also struck out four batters. Ramon Laureano took a couple walks and Juan Brito also showed his plate discipline with a base on balls.

Shane Bieber will pitch today for the Guardians, with Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen due to take the mound in split-squad matchups on Sunday.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com did another mailbag and incorrectly stated that Ben Lively doesn’t have an option. Hoynes also wrote about Will Brennan and changes he made this offseason.

Esteban Rivera of FanGraphs wrote about how Bo Naylor seems to be a decent bet to beat his projections.

You can listen to a couple fun Guardians’ podcasts. First, Zack Meisel and T.J. Zuppe’s Selby is Godcast, the gold-standard in Guards’ pods, released a really fun interview with Guardians’ radio play-by-play voice, Tom Hamilton.

Next, Just Baseball released a great interview with Steven Kwan and Tanner Bibee.