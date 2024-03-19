News and Notes: Guardians Take Frustrations about Manzardo Demotion Out on White Sox

The Guardians announced that Kyle Manzardo was getting sent to minor-league camp and Cleveland players responded by pounding the White Sox 8-5. Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio both hit homers, as did a little known prospect named Chase De-Laut-er.

Rocchio added another double and Deyvison De Los Santos in left-field had a hit and no strikeouts. Tanner Bibee was solid in four and a third, allowing five hits, two walks, one run and striking out four. Scott Barlow struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Mandy Bell shared some positive things manager Stephen Vogt had to say about Manzardo on his way out of major league camp. Props to Bell for pointing out that the choice for the Guardians seems to be between Deyvison De Los Santos and folks like Manzardo or David Fry. In De Los Santos’ defense, he has absolutely smoked some balls this spring and seems to be working on his approach as camp has continued.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com wrote about Emmanuel Clase’s attempts to better hold baserunners, and about Tim Herrin’s good camp. It would be a huge bonus if Guardians pitchers were able to keep runners in check more effectively this season. Hoynes also noted that Tyler Freeman and Xzavion Curry have been out with the camp virus but are coming back soon, and Angel Martinez has a bruised toe.

Covering the Corner user DelGua provided a link yesterday to scouting of the top prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft done by Joe Doyle of Future Star Series. To me, it’s sounding like it’ll be either Travis Bazzana, Charlie Condon or Konnor Griffin, but this list made me give some more thought to Braden Montgomery.

You can take a virtual tour of the renovation project at Progressive Field here.

Today, the Guardians have a split-squad game with Logan Allen starting vs the Brewers at 4:05 EST and Jaime Barria vs the Rockies at 4:10 EST.