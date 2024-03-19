Addressing the Guardians’ Bench for Opening Day 2024

Maybe not the most important position on the field, but the bench needs some figuring out.

There are still question marks left unanswered for the Guardians’ Opening Day roster, but there is still plenty of time for any of our multitude of assets to take the open jobs. With maybe one or two spots still on the bench, things are pretty hectic for the backup portion of the Guards’ potential 26-man roster.

As it is, there are already two locks for the bench: Catcher Austin Hedges and Center Fielder Myles Straw. Maybe not the prettiest duo — but they are bound to big salaries, considering their value on the field, so they have to be stapled onto the bench by default (maybe less so for Hedges since the only other backup options would be either David Fry or Bryan Lavastida). Besides that, though, the Guardians are going to have to work around this and possibly even Deyvison De Los Santos (who must be on the 26-man if we want to keep him, as he is a Rule 5 Draft pick) to build a bench that can help back up Stephen Vogt’s starting lineup.

Excluding those who I believe to be mainstays, this following list will indicate all who can either make the Opening Day lineup or bench:

Potential Starters

MIF Brayan Rocchio

MIF Gabriel Arias

MIF/CF Tyler Freeman

CF Estevan Florial

OF Will Brennan

OF Ramon Laureano

Bench Locks (as aforementioned)

CF Myles Straw

C Austin Hedges

Outer Circle

1B/OF Deyvison De Los Santos

UTIL David Fry

MIF Angel Martinez

As you can tell, this is a lot for only 5 open spots (CF, RF, MIF, as well as the two remaining bench openings). Now, I cannot predict how Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff will approach this predicament, nor will I try to. They work very differently and are very calculated in their actions. I cannot attest to any sort of infallibility of them, but they are more effective than I usually give them credit for. So for that, I trust their actions.

What I can do, however, is provide my own two cents in terms of how I think this back end of the roster will shape up. From my point of view, there is not much pressure to put together the best roster possible right now, given our current state. By this, I mean that we can still experiment a bit with this roster and not waste any time within our most realistic championship window. Our next wave of prospects is set to come up down the stretch of this season, so the height of our contention is yet to come.

Why is this important to me? Well, it is important because there are plenty of projects within this list of players that we can give looks to. For example, Deyvison De Los Santos whom, as I said must spend the duration of the season on the roster, has star potential. His big drawback is that he is 20 years old and will be leapfrogging AAA to play in the majors. Unless the Guardians front office can cook up a trade to be able to let him play in the minors, he’ll have to be on the active roster. That being said, De Los Santos’ power potential is so great and if he can get good experience against major league pitching, he may get close to his ceiling earlier than expected. The growing pains will definitely be brutal, but the payoff could be well worth the investment.

Since we have 5 open spots, here is how I would like things to look:

SS/2B - Brayan Rocchio RF platoon - Will Brennan/Ramon Laureano CF - Tyler Freeman Remaining bench - Myles Straw, Austin Hedges, Deyvison De Los Santos

I would prefer if the Guardians traded Gabriel Arias, as his defense could at least net something helpful. If that could help us trade for De Los Santos as well, that could free up a spot for either Estevan Florial or David Fry until Kyle Manzardo or Chase DeLauter are brought up.

Down the stretch of the season, things will start to get harder when it comes to handling the entire roster, considering the incoming wave of top position playing prospects. I would hope that most of these problems are sorted out by the time we reach June or the All Star Break in July. As for now, the plan above would be how I am realistically going about this situation if I were the Guardians’ GM. There is little wiggle room for this back end of the roster, so it is going to be very intriguing about what the Guards’ front office does with it and who goes where.