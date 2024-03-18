News and Notes: Shane Bieber Seems Ready

Shane Bieber struck out eight in five and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing two hits, two walks and one run, leading the Guardians to a 4-2 wins over the Reds in Spring Training yesterday. Emmanuel Clase and Tim Herrin added scoreless innings, and Eli Morgan gave up another homer. As always, hard to tell much from Spring Training appearances where guys may be simply working on things, but Morgan has been getting hit hard of late. Estevan Florial added a double and Steven Kwan had a triple to the effort. Herrin struck out the side, however, and hopefully is ready to help the Guardians as a shutdown lefty while Sam Hentges figures out what is going on with his sore finger.

MLB.com’s Mandy Bell wrote about the potential rotation options for the Guardians’ since Gavin Williams will start the year with a hopefully short IL stint. Xzavion Curry and Ben Lively have been struck by the flu bug plaguing Guardians camp but are still being considered, as well as Carlos Carrasco and Tyler Beede, both of whom had excellent recent outings.

A lot of online discussion on whether or not yesterday’s lineup was an Opening Day preview, and we are nearing the point in Spring Training where I think reading into the lineup is fair.

For what it’s worth, I think things are still uncertain between Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio for the starting shortstop gig. But, the answer will be known soon enough.

Hopefully, the many Guardians who have been laid out with this nasty flu will all feel better soon and the roster picture will come into focus shortly.

Zack Meisel of the Athletic discussed potential extensions in an article today.

Potential number one draft pick second baseman Travis Bazzana had a big day for Oregon State yesterday:

Travis Bazzana, the No. 3 Draft prospect, had a game to remember:



5 H (ties career high)

2 HR (career high)

2B

5 RBIs (ties career high)

3 R



Here's his full scouting report: https://t.co/hHgIMEBrHb



( : @BeaverBaseball)pic.twitter.com/j8LGy4Fs2h — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 17, 2024

Tanner Bibee will start for the Guardians at 4:05 EST today.