News and Notes: Manzardo and DeLauter seem fated to start season in minor leagues

- Terry Pluto wrote an article that I’ll let Quincy summarize for you:
Terry Pluto said today:— Quincy Wheeler (@QuincyWheeler1) March 16, 2024
De Los Santos will make the roster
Florial will be a regular starter in CF (it's weird they haven't been playing him there much...?)
Manzardo & DeLauter are set to play a good portion of 2024 in Cleveland, just not at first
- Yesterday’s spring training game was another one in which the Guardians couldn’t produce any offense. The Giants took advantage and buried them 6-0. With 2 each, Rocchio, Josh Naylor and Florial had 6 of the team’s 7 hits.
- In the “Breakout” game, the Guardians prospects beat the Reds ones 6-2. Kyle Manzardo homered. The only people who could watch it though were those few in attendance.
- Sam Hentges is still having issues with swelling in his finger. Not liking this.
Loading comments...