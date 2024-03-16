Chase DeNow or Chase DeLauter? That is the Question

It started out with a tweet, how did it end up like this? It was only a tweet, it was only a tweet.

On March 4th, Jeff Passan of ESPN published an article about prospects impressing in Spring Training and he had a pull-quote on Chase DeLauter of the Guardians for the ages, here captured by Twitter user I480BRIDGE:

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com followed this up with a quote from Guardians’ manager Stephen Vogt on DeLauter:

I still have no idea what this means, it seems impossible but here's a quote from Vogt about DeLauter in a Hoynes column pic.twitter.com/PPByy1MBRy — Quincy Wheeler (@QuincyWheeler1) March 7, 2024

Baseball writer based in Cleveland, Travis Sawchik, joined the fray recently as well:

So Chase DeLauter looks pretty ready-ish — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 12, 2024

Since these events, we have been reminded by trusted sources like Zack Meisel and Terry Pluto that Chase DeLauter making the Opening Day roster is very unlikely. Neither writer seems to dispute that DeLauter could spend a good portion of 2024 with the club if things go well.

So, is there a story here? So, Passan was just being click-baity, Vogt was just talking up his guy and Hoynsie took it out of context, Sawchik is simply making an observation?

I think there is something to take away from the noise about Chase DeLauter potentially making the Opening Day Roster. I would give the possibility of that happening about a 1% chance of coming to fruition, but I think fans are being notified that DeLauter isn’t far away, on purpose. I think the notion of an early DeLauter debut has come into being because the team is quickly recognizing that they have drafted a special talent, especially as a hitter, who can put their fruitless efforts to solve their outfield’s lack of offensive input to an end.

So far, Chase DeLauter has put up these stats, since graduating from the college and advancing past the complex leagues:

High-A: 176 Plate Appearances, 164 wRC+, 12.5/5.7 K/BB%.

Double-A: 28 Plate Appearances, 149 wRC+, 10.7/17.9 K/BB%

Arizona Fall League: 109 Plate Appearances, .914 OPS (Roughly a 121 wRC+), 21/17 K/BB%

Spring Training: 22 Plate Appearances, 266 wRC+, 13.6/13.6 K/BB%

Whatever else we can say about DeLauter, he is having little trouble finding success at each new level he has experienced as a hitter. From all rumors, he is also impressing in scrimmages and in backfield work. He’s 22 years and five months old, so he will not be a teenager attempting to solve major league pitching and handle the big league lifestyle. He seems to be a capable defender, and may even have the potential to play in center.

The Guardians, meanwhile, seem set to cycle through Estevan Florial, Myles Straw, Ramon Laureano and hopefully Will Brennan in the outfield. Tyler Freeman, a known infielder, has looked good in centerfield this spring and fans are desperately hoping his projected 100 wRC+ will find a home there to replace the lack of production they have been seeing there. And, don’t forget Deyvison De Los Santos, the 20 year old somehow inexplicably on the Guardians’ roster who has been wandering the Goodyear outfield occasionally as well. Jhonkensy Noel is a duplicate of De Los Santos in just about every way, George Valera is hurt, again, and Johnathan Rodriguez is at best a better version of Oscar Gonzalez. Outside of Steven Kwan, the team has no proven outfield options and few that even project as league average starters.

Meanwhile, the Guardians passed on pursuing Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Tommy Pham, Joey Gallo and numerous other affordable veteran options who can hold a glove in an outfield spot. As frustrating as that was, perhaps their repeated mantra of “we need to see what our young guys can do,” would hold more water for fans if it meant an aggressive promotion of their most exciting outfield prospect since... well... since Michael Brantley?

If DeLauter is indeed playable in center, there is a spot for him there. If he’s preferable in right field, the remaining potentially viable outfielders in Cleveland can all feasibly play in center and there is no bat whose production would preclude the top prospect from locking down right field in Manny Ramirez-esque fashion (Ramirez had 336 plate appearances and a 120 wRC+ in his 22 year old rookie season in Cleveland... that’s a pretty good - and lofty goal - for a DeLauter debut in 2024). To be clear, if DeLauter was as good as Manny was at 2022, it would be a 100th percentile outcome for him in 2024, 30 percentile points better than the 90 wRC+ ZiPS projects for him currently.

There are still some matters to sort through for DeLauter, certainly enough to give him some time at Akron and Columbus for April and maybe even May while taking a look at Florial and Freeman in the outfield, and double-checking that last year’s findings on Will Brennan were representative. First, as mentioned, he can spend some more time in centerfield, a spot he fairly evenly split his reps between with right field in 2023. Second, in the minors in 2023, he had a .592 OPS against LHP. It was a mere 44 plate appearances, but handling major league left-handed starters and relievers would certainly seem to be DeLauter’s biggest challenge. Finally, DeLauter has a bit of an odd scissor kick on his swing and a sawed-off follow-through. It would be a luxury to see if that all holds up against a larger number of high velocity pitchers he will see as he advances through Double-A and Triple-A.

But, then again, when you have a special hitter and a player whose make-up in which you feel confident, it’s not impossible to envision the growth he needs to experience taking place at a major league level. Especially when he is simply being asked to replace production that is major league average, at best. See the following quote from Bryan Shaw of GuardCastMLB (recommend checking out their YouTube!) as listened to Guardians GM Mike Chernoff on a recent Spring Training broadcast:

Quote is "I think he's got about 350 plate app. in the minor leagues, you have to remember that, & there a lot of things he hasn't experienced yet & you want him to experience those things, usually at the minor league level first. But at the same time you don't set timetables" — Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) March 14, 2024

My expectation is that Chase DeLauter will start in Akron. If he is handling the level well, I could see a promotion by Mother’s Day. The question of whether that promotion will be to Columbus or to Cleveland will depend on what the likes of Florial, Straw, Brennan, Freeman and Laureano are doing in the meantime.

These are exciting times, Guardians’ fans. We have an outfield prospect who is hitting the ball extremely well. Sooner or later, we are going to see him in Cleveland and we can have hope we will be seeing a future all-star.

If I have to guess, I think if all goes well and the group ahead of him does not do a collective faceplant, he will debut in mid-July. But I'll be hoping for it sooner than (that for) DeLauter.