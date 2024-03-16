News and Notes: Chase DeLauter Impresses Again

The Guardians beat the Royals 6-1 in a Spring Training game yesterday, and Chase DeLauter got another hit and a walk. Jose Ramirez, Deyvison De Los Santos and David Fry added doubles and Daniel Schneemann had a two-run triple. Tyler Beede threw five scoreless innings giving up three hits and a walk and striking out three, adding himself to a list of non-roster invites being considered for the open spots in the pitching rotation and Scott Barlow and Tim Herrin looked dominant in relief, each striking out two in one inning. Cade Smith gave up a run on three hits, but did strike out three in two innings of relief.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com provided a transcript of an interview with Stephen Vogt and Chris Antonetti about Guardians pitchers.

Today is the Spring Breakout game between the Guardians and Reds top prospects at 7:05 EST. You can preview the Guardians roster here and here. You can listen the game on MLB.com. The Guardians also play an exhibition game vs. the Giants at 4:05 EST.