News and Notes: Pitcher Throwing Arm Reaper Visits Guardians Camp

Beware the Ides of March. Or, Ides of March Eve, I guess, as the Guardians got less than ideal news of varying intensities on four pitchers yesterday. Daniel Espino will have shoulder surgery again. I feel terrible for a player whose work ethic is rumored to be unparalleled and whose character is supposed to be superb. Trevor Stephan will also have surgery to repair his UCL and miss the 2024 season. Here’s a clip of President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti and Stephen Vogt discussing the two players:

Additionally, reliever Sam Hentges has a swollen middle finger and saw a doctor yesterday. Hopefully this won’t keep him out for long. And, finally, Gavin Williams’ elbow scans came back clean but he’s still a few days away from throwing again after he aggravated the back of his elbow doing weighted ball training. So, sounds like he opens the season on the 10-day IL and hopefully returns to game action soon after that.

So, if Hentges also needs (hopefully) a short IL-stint, that means the Guardians will need one extra starter and their bullpen currently consists of Emmanuel Clase, Scott Barlow, Nick Sandlin and Eli Morgan, leaving four open spots. More on that in a moment...

The Guardians beat the Rockies 13-7 in a spring training game yesterday. Logan Allen looked solid, giving up one run in three and a third innings, Hunter Gaddis threw a scoreless inning in relief (clearly he is being seen as a reliever now, and about time), and Tanner Burns continues to look electric, albeit late in Spring Training games, striking out two in a scoreless ninth to keep his 0.00 ERA this spring. Emmanuel Clase got lit up in his inning of work, giving up his first runs of the spring, but I assume this was because the Athletic’s Zack Meisel had published an article about him yesterday morning and it’s tradition to give up runs when Meisel writes about you (I say this jokingly, Zack is the best). Eli Morgan, however gave up two runs and three hits again, to push his Spring era to 9. I like Morgan, but when you see guys like Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, Franco Aleman and Burns blowing people away, it’s a little hard to maintain belief in a guy who relies on a change-up in relief. But, again, it’s Spring Training, so best not to read too much into Morgan’s struggles.

As of now, I’d guess the fifth starter is Ben Lively, as long as his bout with the camp virus is over shortly, and the remaining four bullpen arms will be Carlos Carrasco, Hunter Gaddis, Tim Herrin and Cade Smith. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Xzavion Curry or Anthony Banda made the team in one of those spots. Banda and Carrasco would require roster moves, one of which will be Stephan to the 60-day IL, but it’s unclear if the Guardians would put Espino on the 60-Day or not.

As for hitters yesterday, Estevan Florial added two strikeouts and has struck out 14 times in 33 plate-appearances this spring. Not ideal. He also played in left-field, again, making me wonder if he’s competing more with Will Brennan than with Straw for a position. Speaking of Brennan, he added another home run, as did David Fry, Josh Naylor and Ramon Laureano each had two hits, Brayan Rocchio had a hit and a hit-by-pitch playing shortstop, Myles Straw had three hits including two doubles, Chase DeLauter and Deyvison De Los Santos each had a hit off the bench, and Jose Tena had a double as a starter at second-base. Reserves Raynel Delgado and Lorenzo Cedrola also each joined the fun with solo homers.

Guardians’ radio announcer Jim Rosenhaus interviewed Guardians’ GM Mike Chernoff yesterday and asked him when fans could expect to see Chase DeLauter in the majors. I wasn’t able to write down what he said as I was working and running around, but Michael Hook captured a quote on Twitter:

Thinking about this post right now cause Chernoff was just asked by Hammy about when DeLauter would be in the majors.



Chernoff: “We want him to experience things, but those experiences don’t have to come at the minor league level, and you also don’t want to set timetables” https://t.co/JwPZ5B8iqr — Michael (@MichaelHook_CLE) March 14, 2024

The answer was certainly not the usual “hold your horses” mantra I expect to hear from Guardians’ brass, I’ll say that.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports that Tyler Bedee will start today, reminding us that the right-hander is also a possibility for a roster spot, albeit probably not as likely as Carrasco is to get one.

Tomorrow is the Spring Breakout game between Cleveland’s top prospects and Cincinnati’s top prospects and we previewed the rosters here and here.