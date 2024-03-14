News and Notes: Guardians Adjust Spring Breakout Roster

The Guardians lost a Spring Training game 8-3 to the Cubs. Tanner Bibee had a rough start, really the first one of the Spring for a Guardians starter.

I’m sure he’ll be fine. Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez and Bo Naylor each had a couple hits, Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer...

José Ramírez with a 2-run homerun to right field. His 3rd homerun of Spring Training pic.twitter.com/RNNhDqlBOJ — Richard (@_R3I3) March 13, 2024

and Anthony Banda had one and two-thirds scoreless innings. Banda is my personal choice of most likely non-Carrasco NRI-candidate to make the roster, but it’s still unlikely.

The Guardians’ roster continues to deal with a nasty virus as Will Brennan, Ben Lively, Xzavion Curry and Gabriel Arias have all been dealing with it.

Guardians’ pitching coach had a positive update to give about Gavin Williams and an ominous update on Trevor Stephan:

Carl Willis on Gavin Williams: "We're still getting information...All the news has been good. He continues to improve, which is great news. It's still day-to-day because we want to be assured when he touches a mound again -- and I think that'll be soon -- that he's ready to go." — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) March 13, 2024

Carl Willis on Trevor Stephan: “Stephen is continuing to gather information as well. ... Continuing to seek other opinions and try to make the best decision he can make in terms of the timeline and what’s the best procedure to go forward in terms of getting ready.” — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) March 13, 2024

Certainly sounds like Stephan might be headed to surgery, unfortunately.

The Guardians made some adjustments to their Spring Breakout roster:

Changes to the Guardians' #SpringBreakout roster:



+

Juan Brito, INF (CLE No. 7)

Jhonkensy Noel, OF/1B/3B (CLE No. 29)

Franco Aleman, RHP (CLE No. 30)

Mason Hickman, RHP

Brad Hanner, RHP

Nic Enright, RHP



-

Bryan Lavastida, C

Justin Campbell, RHP



Roster: https://t.co/fKoKRCXuco pic.twitter.com/xWmTRg6xAS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 13, 2024

While it’s sad to see Justin Campbell injured again, it’s good to see Juan Brito and Franco Aleman added. Having Brito, Chase DeLauter and Kyle Manzardo in the Spring Breakout lineup should be a fun preview of the Guardians lineup in late 2024.

Zack Meisel of the Athletic wrote about Emmanuel Clase’s attempt to return to his 2021-2022 form.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com offered a useful article with interesting insights from Carl Willis on Guardians’ pitchers in Spring Training so far, and about the strong impression Guardians’ outfield prospect Chase DeLauter is making this Spring.

Mike Mahoney a Guardians Twitter friend and myself did the latest episode of Disgusting Baseball pod and tried to guess the Opening Day roster

The Chicago White Sox traded right-handed starter Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres for pitchers Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, and Steven Wilson and outfielder Samuel Zavala.

Per @Feinsand, the #WhiteSox will reportedly receive RHPs Drew Thorpe (MLB's No. 85 prospect), Jairo Iriarte (SD No. 8) and Steven Wilson and OF Samuel Zavala (SD No. 7) from the #Padres as part of a deal for Dylan Cease.



More on the pending trade: https://t.co/FHWjlwHELS pic.twitter.com/5zBEK5tnrh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 14, 2024

The White Sox are going to be BAD in 2024. As far as their return, it looks fair in value for two years of Cease, to me, but I wouldn’t call it an overpay, which I kind of expected they would get.

Milwaukee Brewers’ closer Devin Williams has stress fractures in his back, ouch.