News and Notes: Guardians Adjust Spring Breakout Roster

News and Notes for Thursday, March 14th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
The Guardians lost a Spring Training game 8-3 to the Cubs. Tanner Bibee had a rough start, really the first one of the Spring for a Guardians starter.

I’m sure he’ll be fine. Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez and Bo Naylor each had a couple hits, Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer...

and Anthony Banda had one and two-thirds scoreless innings. Banda is my personal choice of most likely non-Carrasco NRI-candidate to make the roster, but it’s still unlikely.

The Guardians’ roster continues to deal with a nasty virus as Will Brennan, Ben Lively, Xzavion Curry and Gabriel Arias have all been dealing with it.

Guardians’ pitching coach had a positive update to give about Gavin Williams and an ominous update on Trevor Stephan:

Certainly sounds like Stephan might be headed to surgery, unfortunately.

The Guardians made some adjustments to their Spring Breakout roster:

While it’s sad to see Justin Campbell injured again, it’s good to see Juan Brito and Franco Aleman added. Having Brito, Chase DeLauter and Kyle Manzardo in the Spring Breakout lineup should be a fun preview of the Guardians lineup in late 2024.

Zack Meisel of the Athletic wrote about Emmanuel Clase’s attempt to return to his 2021-2022 form.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com offered a useful article with interesting insights from Carl Willis on Guardians’ pitchers in Spring Training so far, and about the strong impression Guardians’ outfield prospect Chase DeLauter is making this Spring.

Mike Mahoney a Guardians Twitter friend and myself did the latest episode of Disgusting Baseball pod and tried to guess the Opening Day roster

The Chicago White Sox traded right-handed starter Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres for pitchers Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, and Steven Wilson and outfielder Samuel Zavala.

The White Sox are going to be BAD in 2024. As far as their return, it looks fair in value for two years of Cease, to me, but I wouldn’t call it an overpay, which I kind of expected they would get.

Milwaukee Brewers’ closer Devin Williams has stress fractures in his back, ouch.

