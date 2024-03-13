Guardians trim roster, then trim opponent’s run total to 0

The Guardians started their Tuesday out by trimming their roster. Notably, Juan Brito, Joey Cantillo and Jhonkensy Noel were optioned to AAA. Franco Aleman was also reassigned. But that wasn’t all!

This morning the Guardians made the following transactions relative the 2024 Major League Spring Training roster:



Optioned to AAA Columbus

+LHP Joey Cantillo

+INF Juan Brito

+INF/OF Jhonkensy Noel

+OF Johnathan Rodríguez



Reassigned to Minor League Camp

+RHP Franco Aleman

+RHP… — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) March 12, 2024

Then, the Guardians went out and played baseball. Good baseball. Against a good team!

They beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 behind Shane Bieber’s stellar right arm.

Chase DeLauter did this:

Finally, someone in this system who knows what to do with a meatball.

But baseball might have an even better team...

• Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani was 3-for-4 with a 2-run dinger. He is now batting .579/.652/1.053.

• ...and Dodgers SP Tyler Glasnow pitched 5.1 no-hit innings.

Should the rest of the NL start tanking now?