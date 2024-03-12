News and Notes: Guardians Beat Baseball’s Super Team

The Guardians beat the mighty Dodgers yesterday, 5-1. Ok, ok, it was a Spring Training game. But, we’ll take it. Triston McKenzie looked great with four strikeouts in three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk, Emmanuel Clase and Nick Sandlin both had scoreless innings with two strikeouts and Hunter Gaddis also added a scoreless inning. Carlos Carrasco had his best outing of the spring going three innings allowing one hit, one run, one walk and striking out four. His sweeper is looking NICE.

As for hitters, Steven Kwan had a couple singles, Deyvison De Los Santos had a double early and a home run late, David Fry had a hit and a walk, and camp sensations Tyler Freeman and Angel Martinez (starting in centerfield and at shortstop, respectively) each had singles.

Austin Hedges collided with a teammate in warm-ups (sounds like horse-play gone awry) and missed the game but it sounds like he’ll be fine. James Karinchak started throwing again after his shoulder issues. Now we wait to see how Gavin Williams feels after his “elbow discomfort” when he starts throwing again in the next day or so.

Zack Meisel of the Athletic offered another attempt at an Opening Day roster projection. Some nuggets: he mentioned that rival scouts have been baffled about what the Guardians’ plan is with De Los Santos, and left the young slugger off his roster projection, including David Fry instead. Of course, De Los Santos proceeded to have his first good game of the Spring. I remain convinced that it seems impossible to give first time manager Stephen Vogt a four-man bench including Myles Straw, Austin Hedges and De Los Santos. His one reliable bench hitter would be Tyler Freeman. That doesn’t seem like something the Guardians would do.

Meisel also predicted Ben Lively, Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin locking down the last three bullpen starts, mentioning Carrasco needing to miss some bats. Carrasco proceeded to do just that, so maybe he’s put himself more in position to snag a roster spot, especially with Karinchak and Trevor Stephan set to start the season on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole of the Yankees is getting an MRI on his elbow. Will this finally cause some movement in the markets of free agents Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery?

The Guardians will play Texas at 4:05 PM EST today with Shane Bieber starting. The game is on WTAM 1100.